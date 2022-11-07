Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building. Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.

The historic building was Safeway's warehouse for canned goods and regional produce. It also served as regional headquarters that stretched in Missouri from Joplin, to Columbia, to St. Joseph, and to Topeka, Kansas.

The building

The foundation is concrete and the walls are concrete and brick. It's a four-story rectangular structure containing 84,000 square feet. The interior of the building has concrete mushroom columns for support. In 1949, a loading dock was added on the south side. Operations in this building ran through 1953 by Safeway until it was purchased by the Halls Company. In 1976, a one-story addition to the building was constructed on the north side.

The address for the Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building was 2029-2043 Wyandotte Street. Architect, Charles E. Keyser, of Kansas City provided the design for the remodeling of the interior performed in 1934. Most of the historic features and integrity of the building were intact at the time the building was nominated to be on the National Register of Historic Places.

The grocery chain

In the 1930s, the Safeway Stores expansion was occurring at a fast pace in the region of Missouri. The Safeway Stores General Office and Warehouse was an important facility to its organization, especially in Kansas City's metropolitan area. Although some of the functions of this facility went to other buildings in 1939, it still remained vital even though other food chain stores were developing and the economy was affected by the Great Depression.

There was also a regional bakery and a coffee roasting plant inside the building supplying the stores in Missouri and Kansas.

The beginning of Safeway

The Skaggs chain originated as a small grocery store started by Rev. Samuel Milton Skaggs (b. May 9, 1861, d. Oct. 30, 1936) in American Falls, Idaho, in 1915. His oldest son, Marion Barton “M.B.” Skaggs (b. Apr. 5, 1888, d. May 8, 1976), expanded the original store into a large chain in the west. The name of the chain was Skaggs United Stores.

Skaggs came up with ideas about bulk sales. This proved to be successful for him. By 1926, his selling method helped him to open 428 stores in the western states.

Backed by investment firm Merrill Lynch, the Skaggs company was incorporated in 1926 to buy the 322-store Safeway grocery chain founded by Sam Seelig. It kept the name of Safeway, a strong brand name on the West Coast. (Source.)

There were over 2,000 stores operated by Safeway by 1929. Despite the depression, it still grew even though the pace was slower. When Safeway merged with the MacMarr chain, in 1931, it became the third-largest retailer in the country.

The company's continued success was ensured through the decade by more than 4000 stores, numerous production and warehouse units, formidable coverage, and the excellent management skills of Skaggs and his successor Lingan A. Warren. (Source.)

In June 1941, Skaggs retired. He will be remembered for knowing early in his career the value of bulk purchasing and selling. He also had good business sense in knowing when to expand and merge with markets that were already established. He and other grocers also knew the importance of better transportation and communication methods to help increase the distribution of their goods.

Low prices and good quality of products proved themselves with the way they practiced their business. With lower food and labor costs, too, the savings could be passed on to the customer. This practice helped chain stores to expand quickly and they were replacing the smaller independent retailers.

Other chains that were growing were also A&P and Kroger. Having warehouses was significant in aiding distribution and efficiency. That's what Safeway did. The warehouse served as a hub for the other stores in the region that were part of the chain.

By 1935, Safeway had 17 stores in Kansas City and three years later, there were over 45. In 1939, a produce warehouse building was built at Roanoke Road and Karnes Boulevard, and shortly after that, the building on Wyandotte became the district office.

Today, Safeway operates as a banner of Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. (Source.)

While there are no Safeway Stores in Missouri, there are over 900 stores across the country with the most being in the state of Washington.

The old Kansas City warehouse building that still supports the name near the rooftop, Safeway Stores, Incorporated, has been repurposed and renovated into apartments known as the Freight House Lofts located in the Crossroads neighborhood.

