National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022

Photo by Jez Timms on Unsplash.

Can’t you just smell the aroma of espresso smothered in steamy goodness?

If you've never had a cup of cappuccino before and you like coffee, you might want to try some on National Cappuccino Day!

Cappuccino originated in Italy. It's an espresso-based coffee that's prepared with steamed milk foam. It's fantastic. It can also be made with cream or non-dairy milk. Flavorings such as cinnamon or cocoa powder can be added.

Espresso results from a highly-pressurized process which forces hot water through dense, tightly-packed grounds resulting in less than an ounce of an incredibly strong brew with an earthy taste and rich aroma. (Source.)

Brief history

It's believed that the origination of the cappuccino began with the Capuchin Friars who were a minor order of Franciscan friars within the Catholic Church and headquartered in Rome, Italy.

In 1805, there was a version of this coffee drink called the kapuziner which became popular in the Viennese coffee houses. They were made from coffee and cream and sugar.

But the name, cappuccino, has been compared to the color of the hooded frocks worn by the Capuchin monks.

It's said that in 1901, Luigi Bezzera, a mechanic, filed the first patent for an espresso machine. But in 1884, Angelo Moriondo, an Italian inventor, has been credited with having the earlier espresso machine patented.

After WWII, espresso machines were made better and the popularity of the coffee drink took off around the world.

In the United States, cappuccino has been popularized through Starbucks. They're the experts, although there are other coffee shops around who probably know what they're doing too. It's hard to make a cappuccino with little to no experience. Below is a list of some places to check out cappuccinos in Kansas City if you think you can part from your favorite coffee house for one day.

If you were a fan of Monarch Coffee, they regrettably closed on October 30, 2022. Click here to read the announcement. They do note that retail coffee and subscriptions are available through their website.

Other events celebrated on November 8

According to Days of the Year, these days are also celebrated on November 8.

National Shot Day

National Harvey Wallbanger Day

World Radiography Day

National STEM/STEAM Day (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics)

Of course, this year, it's also Voting Day, so don't forget to vote before or after you have your cappuccino.

Thanks for reading.