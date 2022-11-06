The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposed

Kansas City Police Station Number 4 (photo taken 2015). Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What was known as the Kansas City Police Station Number 4 was located at 115 West 19th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's definitely an interesting building. The foundation is stone and the walls include brick and stucco. The building sets on a triangular lot and is in the Crossroads District area south of Union Station.

This station was built in 1916. It was designed by architects, Clarence K. Birdsall and Edgar P. Madorie. The architectural style is Mission Revival. In 2005, this building that's over 100 years old was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The architectural style was popular before World War I.

This building has also been known as the following through the years:

Kansas City Elevator Manufacturing Company (aka Turner Elevator Manufacturing Co. (prior 1916)

Works Progress Administration (WPA) (1939-1940)

Todd Jack Co. (after WWII)

A brief history of the property

The first entity to occupy this building space was the Kansas City Elevator Manufacturing Company (aka the Turner Elevator Manufacturing Company). This company was listed in city directories as early as 1895 and was one of the first to build on the block. At the time, this growing area displayed an industrial character.

In 1915, an article in a newspaper described the elevator company building as a warehouse. Some details of the area are captured in the 1906 Sanborn Fire Insurance Company map (later known as Sanborn Map Company).

The Sanborn map collection consists of a uniform series of large-scale, building level maps, dating from 1867 to the present which depict the commercial, industrial, and residential sections of some twelve thousand cities and towns in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. (Source.)

These detailed maps are a great source of information and especially help fire insurance agents in determining any potential degree of hazard that could be associated with any property.

With the construction of the Union Station, the area of the police station continued to grow. New fire and police stations were being built by the city.

The Kansas City Elevator Manufacturing Company leased its building to the Kansas City Police Department in 1915 which included a 10-year term lease with an option to buy.

In regard to the building, the offices and jail cells were on the bottom floor. In the rear of the building was a garage that was used for patrol cars and an ambulance. The South Side Municipal Court was on the second floor as well as quarters for the judge and clerk. There were also holding cells for juvenile offenders.

This was also a segregated jail. On one side were segregated cells for the men and the segregated cells for women were in the south wing.

The Kansas City Police Station Number 4 consolidated the Southwest Boulevard Station (Police Station Number 3) which was located at Southwest Boulevard and Summit Street, and the Walnut Street Station (Police Station Number 4) located at 1430 Walnut Street. This police station was in the building from 1916 to 1938. After that, it moved to Locust Avenue and 12th Street to a new headquarters building in the Central Business District.

In 1939, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) occupied the old Kansas City Police Station Number 4 building through 1940. It remained vacant until after World War II. That's when the Todd Jack Company moved in (the city directory listed this company as a distributor of club room accessories and according to the Sandborn Map Company, they made plastic dice).

While this old building initially was indicated to have an address of 115 West 19th Street, the address is shown on the building now as 103 West 19th Street. It is occupied by a studio and an event space. It also appears to be renovated.

In 1874, the Kansas City Police Department was founded with George Caleb Gingham being the first president of the Board of Police Commissioners.

Today, there are six division stations in the metropolitan area. As with the growth in population and businesses in any city, the police department expanded.

