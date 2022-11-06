Some history behind National Nachos Day on November 6--if it falls on football Sunday, you have your snack!

Photo by Herson Rodriguez on Unsplash.

I'm not a fan of cheese at all, but I know most people are! I also know many love nachos, including my family.

I've seen the chips piled high with different meats, chopped tomatoes and jalapenos, and of course, piles of melted cheese.

So when did nachos get its celebratory day? Read on.

Supposedly, the history began in Piedras Negras, Mexico, not far from the Texas border.

The year was 1943. Ignacio Anaya (aka Nacho) was running a restaurant and he had some customers come in late who happened to be some wives of American soldiers stationed at Ft. Duncan. Ft. Duncan is located in Texas but not far from the small town of Piedras Negras. According to one source, the name of the venue the wives went to was called the Victory Club.

Because it was late and Ignacio was getting ready to close, he had to look around the kitchen to see what he could prepare. What he had left were tortillas, shredded cheese, and pickled jalapeno peppers. He took the tortillas and cut them into pieces. He placed on top of the tortilla pieces ingredients he had including the cheese on top and baked it until the cheese melted.

His customers liked it. Allegedly, when asked what the snack was called, he said, "Nacho's Especiales."

The rumor spread. The military wives shared what they had. The idea traveled fast. Ignacio found himself working at the Moderno Restaurant in Piedras Negras. The original recipe is still used. Later, Ignacio opened his own restaurant in Piedras Negras called Nacho's Restaurant.

Still later, in 1976, a businessman named Frank Liberto marketed tortilla chips and cheese sauce for sporting events occurring in Arlington, Texas. This was appropriately named ballpark nachos.

Two years later the iconic ABC sportscaster Howard Cosell mentioned the term “nachos” during a Monday Night Football game — helping to turn this rather simple dish into an American tradition. (Source.)

You can make nachos any way you prefer. Drop some spicy cheese on top, or pile it with your favorite ingredients. As for me, while I understand the cheese is part of the glue holding everything together on the chips, I can eat them plain too.

Pile on the chicken or beef, beans, and salsa. Just remember the main ingredients are the chips and the cheese. I bet you want some now!

Thanks for reading!