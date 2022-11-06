Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols

Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House. Google Maps.

In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.

The estate

This historic home was designed by the architectural firm of Shephard, Farrar & Wiser which was located in Kansas City. Charles Keith, a lumber baron, and president of Central Coal & Coke Company sold this large estate to J.C. Nichols in 1920. Most Kansas Citians know that Nichols was a widely-known real estate developer in the city. Keith decided the property was more than what he needed.

This massive house contains 22 rooms and six full bathrooms. There’s also a lot of storage space. The cut-stone trim work is very detailed. There are several pergolas and a large carriage house on the property. (A pergola is an archway with an open roof made of a framework that can be covered with trailing plants.)

The architecture firm of Hare and Hare designed the landscaping on the three-acre property in 1913. Originally, there were formal gardens, a place for vegetables, and a lily pool. There is a one-and-one-half-story brick garage that contributes to the historic nature of the property. Another contributing factor was the landscaping.

An autochrome photograph of Charles S. Keith's residence, taken from the northwest. Find-a-Grave upload by Kerry A Szymanski on Sept. 12, 2020.

The southern boundary of the property is marked by a limestone retaining wall. Of course, the house (better stated as a mansion) is in a prestigious neighborhood that was developed by J.C. Nichols. The house is in the Sunset Hill Subdivision.

The Sunset Hill neighborhood had been planned by Nichols as 'the most highly restricted part of the Country Club District.' (Source.)

At the time the estate was being built, it was one of the largest in Kansas City. Nichols resided in the house until he died in 1950.

Charles Smith Keith

Keith was an interesting man with an interesting career. Following a nine-week illness, he passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on October 9, 1945, at age 72.

Charles Smith Keith (b. Jan. 28, 1873, d. Oct. 9, 1945, age 72). Find-a-Grave upload by Barb T.

He was the assistant general manager of the Central Coal & Coke Company, a company founded by his father, Richard H. Keith. An adjunct to the company was the Missouri & Louisiana Railroad Company of which Charles was the vice president and general manager. When the corporation went into receivership in 1931, a fortune was lost. Another lumber mogul, R.A. Long, thought well of Charles Keith's abilities.

According to the New York Times published on February 19, 1928:

Central Coal and Coke Loses. ...The report of the Central Coal and Coke Company and subsidiaries for 1927 shows a net loss of $769,367 after depreciation, depletion, interest and other charges, comparing with a net loss of $242,592 in 1926. (Source.)

Keith wore several hats in his father's company until he became the general manager in 1902. He was only 29. He was also involved in other roles as listed below.

President of the Southern Pine Association for four years at its inception in 1915

Board member for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for years

Director of Kansas City Power & Light Co.

Chiarman of the Board of T.S. Mastin & Co.

Member of Raw Materials Division of the Council of National Defense (during WWI)

President of Interstate Coal Operators Association

Member of Golf Clubs: Kansas City Country Club, Mission Hills Country Club, and Blue Hills Country Club

Member of Mission Valley Hunt Club

Member of Kansas Club, Chicago Club, Rocky Mountain Club of New York City, and Arlington Club of Portland, Oregon

(Source for the above list.)above

Keith married Jane Ormsby Gregg on April 25, 1895, and she passed away less than two years later on January 17, 1897. Three years later, he married Lucille Hill on June 12, 1900. They had a son named Richard William Keith. At the time of his death, he resided at the Chatham Hotel which was an apartment hotel that was constructed in 1923.

Interestingly, Keith was also an interim mayor of Kansas City in 1940. That was during the resignation of Bryce B. Smith and John B. Gage's inauguration.

For further reading, click here, to read more about Central Coal & Coke Company in Central Coal & Coke Company, profiled in the American Lumberman magazine, November 1, 1902 issue.

Thanks for reading!