Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. Clemens

Clemens Field. Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In Hannibal, Missouri, there's a baseball stadium known as Clemens Field. It's located at 403 Warren Barrett Drive on the south side of downtown. In 2008, this stadium was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The grandstand built to hold 2,000 fans, and the limestone wall are important structures that are part of the reason it's included on the National Register.

Baseball lovers and local businessmen initiated the building of the park in 1924. The baseball park was named after the author, Samuel L. Clemens, who wrote under the pen name of Mark Twain. He had also lived in Hannibal. The park built in 1924, was destroyed by fire in 1936.

The replacement stadium was built as a Works Project Administration project in 1936-38. (Source.)

Minor league baseball teams played here.

Brief history

There is a grandstand behind home plate and the perimeter around the park has a limestone wall.

Some of the tenants include the following:

Hannibal Citizens (1955)

Hannibal Cardinals (1953–1954)

Hannibal Stags (1952)

Hannibal Pilots (1947–48; Mississippi-Ohio Valley League (1952–1955) and Central Association (1947-1948)--the two leagues that changed names and were direct predecessors of the Midwest League

Hannibal teams were affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals (1953-1954) and the St. Louis Browns (1947)

The stadium wasn't used often after 1955 when the minor league baseball left Hannibal.

After the Cardinals farm team left in 1955, the last Hannibal team, known as the Citizens, played one season. After the Citizens folded, it was the end of pro or semi-pro baseball in Hannibal. (Source.)

With the renovation in 2008, the grandstand was preserved and 2,500 seats including modern amenities were added.

In 2009, a summer collegiate team known as Hannibal Cavemen played until 2016. They were part of the West Division of the Prospect League. They returned in 2018 as the Hannibal Hoots. After the 2019 season, they were forced to relocate to O'Fallon, Missouri due to flooding. The stadium is now hosting the youth and 16U of the local area.

The 2008 renovations

The City of Hannibal and Hannibal Baseball LLC worked together to get a collegiate league team in Hannibal.

The 2007 Board of Directors included

Roland Hemond, GM for Arizona Diamondbacks

Walt Jocketty, GM for St. Louis Cardinals

Lee Thomas, Executive with Philadelphia Phillies

Red Schoendienst, former Cardinals player and manager

Frank White, former Kansas City Royals player

(Source.)

Prior to the 2012 season, a new scoreboard and press box were installed. In 2016, a new entrance gate was added and named after Jake Beckley, a Baseball Hall of Fame player. He was also a native of Hannibal.

The original Clemens Field, constructed to be the home of the Hannibal Travelers, hosted games between the home team, traveling semi-professional teams, and professional exhibition games. (Source.)

In 1936, a fire destroyed the field and grandstand. The City of Hannibal approached President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (WPA) for funding in order to rebuild. The city received a $40,000 grant, local labor, and stone that was quarried locally. The new field was opened to the public in 1939.

In the late 1940s and 1950s, two major league baseball franchises sponsored farm teams in Hannibal. The St. Louis Browns farm team, Hannibal Pilots, played on the field in 1947 and 1948. The St. Louis Cardinals brought a team to Hannibal in 1953 and 1954.

The field served other purposes also. During World War II, it was a temporary camp for German prisoners-of-war.

The chief purpose of Clemens Field now is for baseball, softball, and other sporting activities. It has a deep historical tie to the City of Hannibal.

Thanks for reading!