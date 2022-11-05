Hannibal, MO

Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. Clemens

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAm3x_0j06HKmV00
Clemens Field.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In Hannibal, Missouri, there's a baseball stadium known as Clemens Field. It's located at 403 Warren Barrett Drive on the south side of downtown. In 2008, this stadium was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The grandstand built to hold 2,000 fans, and the limestone wall are important structures that are part of the reason it's included on the National Register.

Baseball lovers and local businessmen initiated the building of the park in 1924. The baseball park was named after the author, Samuel L. Clemens, who wrote under the pen name of Mark Twain. He had also lived in Hannibal. The park built in 1924, was destroyed by fire in 1936.

The replacement stadium was built as a Works Project Administration project in 1936-38. (Source.)

Minor league baseball teams played here.

Brief history

There is a grandstand behind home plate and the perimeter around the park has a limestone wall.

Some of the tenants include the following:

  • Hannibal Citizens (1955)
  • Hannibal Cardinals (1953–1954)
  • Hannibal Stags (1952)
  • Hannibal Pilots (1947–48; Mississippi-Ohio Valley League (1952–1955) and Central Association (1947-1948)--the two leagues that changed names and were direct predecessors of the Midwest League
  • Hannibal teams were affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals (1953-1954) and the St. Louis Browns (1947)

The stadium wasn't used often after 1955 when the minor league baseball left Hannibal.

After the Cardinals farm team left in 1955, the last Hannibal team, known as the Citizens, played one season. After the Citizens folded, it was the end of pro or semi-pro baseball in Hannibal. (Source.)

With the renovation in 2008, the grandstand was preserved and 2,500 seats including modern amenities were added.

In 2009, a summer collegiate team known as Hannibal Cavemen played until 2016. They were part of the West Division of the Prospect League. They returned in 2018 as the Hannibal Hoots. After the 2019 season, they were forced to relocate to O'Fallon, Missouri due to flooding. The stadium is now hosting the youth and 16U of the local area.

The 2008 renovations

The City of Hannibal and Hannibal Baseball LLC worked together to get a collegiate league team in Hannibal.

The 2007 Board of Directors included

  • Roland Hemond, GM for Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Walt Jocketty, GM for St. Louis Cardinals
  • Lee Thomas, Executive with Philadelphia Phillies
  • Red Schoendienst, former Cardinals player and manager
  • Frank White, former Kansas City Royals player

(Source.)

Prior to the 2012 season, a new scoreboard and press box were installed. In 2016, a new entrance gate was added and named after Jake Beckley, a Baseball Hall of Fame player. He was also a native of Hannibal.

The original Clemens Field, constructed to be the home of the Hannibal Travelers, hosted games between the home team, traveling semi-professional teams, and professional exhibition games. (Source.)

In 1936, a fire destroyed the field and grandstand. The City of Hannibal approached President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (WPA) for funding in order to rebuild. The city received a $40,000 grant, local labor, and stone that was quarried locally. The new field was opened to the public in 1939.

In the late 1940s and 1950s, two major league baseball franchises sponsored farm teams in Hannibal. The St. Louis Browns farm team, Hannibal Pilots, played on the field in 1947 and 1948. The St. Louis Cardinals brought a team to Hannibal in 1953 and 1954.

The field served other purposes also. During World War II, it was a temporary camp for German prisoners-of-war.

The chief purpose of Clemens Field now is for baseball, softball, and other sporting activities. It has a deep historical tie to the City of Hannibal.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clemens Field# Hannibal Mo# Marion County Mo# Historic Places# Baseball stadium

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
10085 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, KS

The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas City

Artemus Ogletree.Find-a-Grave image added by Italia on Sept. 6, 2020. This case had twists and turns. If it wasn't a true story, I would say it was a chapter out of an old Sherlock Holmes book. This is a case where there were too many questions.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case

Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas City

F. W. Woolworth Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One historic department store building that was located in Kansas City, Missouri is the F.W. Woolworth Building. I still remember the one that was at the now-defunct Blue Ridge Mall when my family moved to Kansas City.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary art

The Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.Brian Hillegas, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Resting on 43 acres is the old rural cemetery called Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. What used to be considered rural back in the day is now an urban area. The cemetery is located at 4900 Truman Road at the corner of Van Brunt Avenue.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas City

Rieger Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Elisa.rolle, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rieger Hotel was constructed in 1915. It's located in Kansas City, Missouri at 20th and Main Street, and it is still operating. The hotel is in the Crossroads Art District, and in 2004, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022

Photo by Jez Timms on Unsplash. Can’t you just smell the aroma of espresso smothered in steamy goodness?. If you've never had a cup of cappuccino before and you like coffee, you might want to try some on National Cappuccino Day!

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposed

Kansas City Police Station Number 4 (photo taken 2015).Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What was known as the Kansas City Police Station Number 4 was located at 115 West 19th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's definitely an interesting building. The foundation is stone and the walls include brick and stucco. The building sets on a triangular lot and is in the Crossroads District area south of Union Station.

Read full story
1 comments

Some history behind National Nachos Day on November 6--if it falls on football Sunday, you have your snack!

Photo by Herson Rodriguez on Unsplash. I'm not a fan of cheese at all, but I know most people are! I also know many love nachos, including my family. I've seen the chips piled high with different meats, chopped tomatoes and jalapenos, and of course, piles of melted cheese.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols

Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Chillicothe, MO

The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district

Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.

Read full story
6 comments
Linn County, MO

The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri

Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash. Who doesn't love a good donut? The kind that melts in your mouth as soon as your palate reaches the icing. The icing and the dough cause celebration to savor.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history

The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo

Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.

Read full story
2 comments
Poplar Bluff, MO

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.

Read full story
Keytesville, MO

Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old

Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)

Read full story
3 comments
Powell, MO

Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestrians

Powell Bridge.Melodibit, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This looks like a very old bridge and that's because it is. It was open to traffic in August 1915. This is the Powell Bridge that crosses over the Big Sugar Creek in Bentonville Hollow close to Powell, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Lawson, MO

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy