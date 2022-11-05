The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district

Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri. Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.

Several buildings contributed to the historic district which all were developed between 1889 and 1970. These structures included architectural styles of Colonial Revival and Streamline Moderne.

The industrial home ceased being a juvenile facility in 1980, and in 1981, it became an adult correctional facility. In 2008, a new Chillicothe Correctional Center opened and the former facility was declared surplus.

The old Industrial Home facility was offered to the City of Chillicothe upon vacancy by the state corrections department. The 80-acre site remained vacant and fenced for several years when all except the prison administration building was demolished in 2016. (Source.)

The architect for the building was M. Frederick Bell (1845-1929). The development of the campus began in 1888. There were six main buildings, a couple of residences for the staff, and some ancillary structures.

The Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls was part of a 46-acre campus that housed 28 buildings. There was a cast iron fence that goes along Third Street that’s from the original construction in 1888–1889. In 1980, a chain link and barbed wire fence were added after the facility became an adult correctional center.

The Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls was historic due to the role it played in the development and evolution of the State of Missouri’s approach to treating juvenile offenders from 1888-1889 to about 1970.

The state's approach to rehabilitation included a lack of walls and fences because they wanted to try something different. There were three industrial homes in Missouri. The Chillicothe home was for white girls. In 1916, there was a home built in Tipton for African-American girls. In 1888-1889, there was a home built in Boonville for boys of both races.

The Industrial Home approach was ultimately deemed a failure, and successful efforts were made in Missouri in the 1970s to replace it with a system employing smaller group homes that used peer-on-peer rehabilitation approaches. (Source.)

Out of the three industrial homes, the campus in Chillicothe was preserved the best. Interestingly, part of the treatment approach in Chillicothe was to influence young women to become supportive housewives and mothers. It seems the goal was to teach them how to perform household duties.

In 1918, the girls going to Chillicothe were aged 10 to 20, with most of them being between the ages of 13 and 17. When a girl was sent there, she would be there for three years until she was paroled.

There was a farm on site that helped to feed the home’s population. Clothes made in the Domestic Arts classes clothed them. Items made were sold at Christmas sales to raise money. In later years, other training programs helped in bookkeeping, stenography, typewriting, and nursing.

The girls also worked on the farm, in gardens, and orchards, and tended to farm animals. “The original farm property was a 280-acre tract leased by the state, the location of which is unknown.” The farm for the home required extensive work with the goal of having the home self-supporting. The work was hard.

According to a study about the conditions at the Boonville school, there was overcrowding and educational programs weren't offered. There was a more positive contrast, however, in Chillicothe. There were cottages in Chillicothe to help promote the sense of home life.

The facility in Tipton became overcrowded after it opened in 1916 and it was underfunded. To make matters worse there, the soil was not great so farming and gardening weren't producing as much food as was needed.

The Chillicothe campus improved even more in 1922 when the Hyde School building was constructed. It included more classrooms, a gym, a library, and an auditorium. With new space, this freed up space in other buildings for more residential space. A Laundry building was also constructed.

Investigations into the Missouri reform school programs found the schools in Boonville and Tipton to be substandard. Boonville was ranked the worst. While Chillicothe was ranked above average, it received mixed reviews.

Chillicothe was able to generate its electricity. It was also hooked up to the city water and sewer system. There was also more food.

The hospital area had five rooms set aside for clinic and routine medical and dental work, with a nurse on duty at all times and a physician on call at all times. A doctor called on the facility three times per week, and the local dentist was in attendance twice weekly for patients. (Source.)

Even though the facility in Chillicothe received praise in 1943, investigations performed found the nationwide reform school system to be a failure due to a high percentage of recidivism.

According to newspaper investigations of the facilities in Boonville and Tipton, there were awful corporal punishment situations. Privileges being taken away in Chillicothe was that facility’s form of punishment.

After the 1954 Supreme Court decision in the case of Brown vs. Board of Education, people wanted to home in Tipton to be integrated with the home in Chillicothe. With the construction of new buildings, integration occurred between 1958 and 1959. In 1960, the Tipton facility finally closed.

By the 1960s, there was a movement at the national level to improve these facilities. Some offenders were being sent out of state rather than to Boonville because it was considered unsafe there. In 1971, the Industrial Home system was coming to an end. There were problems in the Boonville facility with staff members being assaulted and juveniles escaping.

The state opened a facility in Poplar Bluff called the W.E. Sears Youth Center. The worst offenders in Boonville were sent there. There was a more favorable plan put in place that seemed to be successful.

Passage of the Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 1974 also mandated the deinstitutionalization of offenders, and thus reduced the populations at both Boonville and Chillicothe. (Source.)

By 1980, the facilities in Chillicothe and Boonville closed. The following year, they became adult correctional centers, and changes were made accordingly. Because the facility in Chillicothe proved inefficient, the Chillicothe Correctional Center was constructed and opened in 2006. The old site was declared surplus, and the buildings were eventually demolished in 2016.

