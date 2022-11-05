Chillicothe, MO

The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZxii_0izTTzVF00
Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.

Several buildings contributed to the historic district which all were developed between 1889 and 1970. These structures included architectural styles of Colonial Revival and Streamline Moderne.

The industrial home ceased being a juvenile facility in 1980, and in 1981, it became an adult correctional facility. In 2008, a new Chillicothe Correctional Center opened and the former facility was declared surplus.

The old Industrial Home facility was offered to the City of Chillicothe upon vacancy by the state corrections department. The 80-acre site remained vacant and fenced for several years when all except the prison administration building was demolished in 2016. (Source.)

The architect for the building was M. Frederick Bell (1845-1929). The development of the campus began in 1888. There were six main buildings, a couple of residences for the staff, and some ancillary structures.

The Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls was part of a 46-acre campus that housed 28 buildings. There was a cast iron fence that goes along Third Street that’s from the original construction in 1888–1889. In 1980, a chain link and barbed wire fence were added after the facility became an adult correctional center.

The Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls was historic due to the role it played in the development and evolution of the State of Missouri’s approach to treating juvenile offenders from 1888-1889 to about 1970.

The state's approach to rehabilitation included a lack of walls and fences because they wanted to try something different. There were three industrial homes in Missouri. The Chillicothe home was for white girls. In 1916, there was a home built in Tipton for African-American girls. In 1888-1889, there was a home built in Boonville for boys of both races.

The Industrial Home approach was ultimately deemed a failure, and successful efforts were made in Missouri in the 1970s to replace it with a system employing smaller group homes that used peer-on-peer rehabilitation approaches. (Source.)

Out of the three industrial homes, the campus in Chillicothe was preserved the best. Interestingly, part of the treatment approach in Chillicothe was to influence young women to become supportive housewives and mothers. It seems the goal was to teach them how to perform household duties.

In 1918, the girls going to Chillicothe were aged 10 to 20, with most of them being between the ages of 13 and 17. When a girl was sent there, she would be there for three years until she was paroled.

There was a farm on site that helped to feed the home’s population. Clothes made in the Domestic Arts classes clothed them. Items made were sold at Christmas sales to raise money. In later years, other training programs helped in bookkeeping, stenography, typewriting, and nursing.

The girls also worked on the farm, in gardens, and orchards, and tended to farm animals. “The original farm property was a 280-acre tract leased by the state, the location of which is unknown.” The farm for the home required extensive work with the goal of having the home self-supporting. The work was hard.

According to a study about the conditions at the Boonville school, there was overcrowding and educational programs weren't offered. There was a more positive contrast, however, in Chillicothe. There were cottages in Chillicothe to help promote the sense of home life.

The facility in Tipton became overcrowded after it opened in 1916 and it was underfunded. To make matters worse there, the soil was not great so farming and gardening weren't producing as much food as was needed.

The Chillicothe campus improved even more in 1922 when the Hyde School building was constructed. It included more classrooms, a gym, a library, and an auditorium. With new space, this freed up space in other buildings for more residential space. A Laundry building was also constructed.

Investigations into the Missouri reform school programs found the schools in Boonville and Tipton to be substandard. Boonville was ranked the worst. While Chillicothe was ranked above average, it received mixed reviews.

Chillicothe was able to generate its electricity. It was also hooked up to the city water and sewer system. There was also more food.

The hospital area had five rooms set aside for clinic and routine medical and dental work, with a nurse on duty at all times and a physician on call at all times. A doctor called on the facility three times per week, and the local dentist was in attendance twice weekly for patients. (Source.)

Even though the facility in Chillicothe received praise in 1943, investigations performed found the nationwide reform school system to be a failure due to a high percentage of recidivism.

According to newspaper investigations of the facilities in Boonville and Tipton, there were awful corporal punishment situations. Privileges being taken away in Chillicothe was that facility’s form of punishment.

After the 1954 Supreme Court decision in the case of Brown vs. Board of Education, people wanted to home in Tipton to be integrated with the home in Chillicothe. With the construction of new buildings, integration occurred between 1958 and 1959. In 1960, the Tipton facility finally closed.

By the 1960s, there was a movement at the national level to improve these facilities. Some offenders were being sent out of state rather than to Boonville because it was considered unsafe there. In 1971, the Industrial Home system was coming to an end. There were problems in the Boonville facility with staff members being assaulted and juveniles escaping.

The state opened a facility in Poplar Bluff called the W.E. Sears Youth Center. The worst offenders in Boonville were sent there. There was a more favorable plan put in place that seemed to be successful.

Passage of the Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 1974 also mandated the deinstitutionalization of offenders, and thus reduced the populations at both Boonville and Chillicothe. (Source.)

By 1980, the facilities in Chillicothe and Boonville closed. The following year, they became adult correctional centers, and changes were made accordingly. Because the facility in Chillicothe proved inefficient, the Chillicothe Correctional Center was constructed and opened in 2006. The old site was declared surplus, and the buildings were eventually demolished in 2016.

The below video displays the auditorium that was vacant for years. and it is a visual representation of history before buildings were demolished.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chillicothe Ind Home for Girls# Livingston County Mo# History# Juvenile Offenders

Comments / 6

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
10057 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas City

Rieger Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Elisa.rolle, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rieger Hotel was constructed in 1915. It's located in Kansas City, Missouri at 20th and Main Street, and it is still operating. The hotel is in the Crossroads Art District, and in 2004, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022

Photo by Jez Timms on Unsplash. Can’t you just smell the aroma of espresso smothered in steamy goodness?. If you've never had a cup of cappuccino before and you like coffee, you might want to try some on National Cappuccino Day!

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposed

Kansas City Police Station Number 4 (photo taken 2015).Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What was known as the Kansas City Police Station Number 4 was located at 115 West 19th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's definitely an interesting building. The foundation is stone and the walls include brick and stucco. The building sets on a triangular lot and is in the Crossroads District area south of Union Station.

Read full story
1 comments

Some history behind National Nachos Day on November 6--if it falls on football Sunday, you have your snack!

Photo by Herson Rodriguez on Unsplash. I'm not a fan of cheese at all, but I know most people are! I also know many love nachos, including my family. I've seen the chips piled high with different meats, chopped tomatoes and jalapenos, and of course, piles of melted cheese.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols

Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Hannibal, MO

Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. Clemens

Clemens Field.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Hannibal, Missouri, there's a baseball stadium known as Clemens Field. It's located at 403 Warren Barrett Drive on the south side of downtown. In 2008, this stadium was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The grandstand built to hold 2,000 fans, and the limestone wall are important structures that are part of the reason it's included on the National Register.

Read full story
Linn County, MO

The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri

Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash. Who doesn't love a good donut? The kind that melts in your mouth as soon as your palate reaches the icing. The icing and the dough cause celebration to savor.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history

The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo

Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.

Read full story
2 comments
Poplar Bluff, MO

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.

Read full story
Keytesville, MO

Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old

Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)

Read full story
3 comments
Powell, MO

Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestrians

Powell Bridge.Melodibit, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This looks like a very old bridge and that's because it is. It was open to traffic in August 1915. This is the Powell Bridge that crosses over the Big Sugar Creek in Bentonville Hollow close to Powell, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Lawson, MO

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.

Read full story
Carthage, MO

Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operates

Marquée and rear of projection screen of Route 66 Drive-in, Carthage, Missouri.Abe Ezekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s pretty interesting to learn there are still movie drive-in theaters still open. That’s the case in Carthage, Missouri with the historic 66 Drive-In. Most of us remember our childhood days going to a drive-in theater somewhere with our families on the weekends.

Read full story
6 comments
Carthage, MO

The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time

Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.

Read full story
Richmond, MO

The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.

Read full story
Clarinda, IA

This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic Landmark

William P. Hepburn House, located in Clarinda, Iowa.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1976, the William P. Hepburn House was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It is now a private residence. The house is significant because Hepburn spent most of his career living in the house--almost 50 years. The house was also added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 4, 1973.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy