Kansas City, MO

Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9K3D_0iy7Mo9l00
The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.

The Knickerbocker Apartments used to be located at 501-535 Knickerbocker Place in Kansas City, Missouri in the Valentine Neighborhood.

The Late 19th and 20th Century Revival style building with Tudor style elements was designed by architect Leon Grant Middaugh and developed by James A. Rose. The apartments were built in 1909, over 100 years ago.

The north apartments were razed beginning in late August, 1982, to make room for a Kansas City Life Insurance Company expansion project. The twin building on the south side of the street was still standing as of 2018. Both were built circa 1910 and designed by architect Leon Grant Middaugh. (Source.)

In 2014, the apartments were on the most endangered buildings list by the Historic Kansas City Foundation. In May 2020, there was a fire that created more damage to the buildings that were empty.

The apartment buildings were owned by the Kansas City Life Insurance Company. Unfortunately, the buildings were demolished in the summer of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wp67L_0iy7Mo9l00
Demolition of the historic Knickerbocker Apartments, July 2020.Wiki jlmartin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The apartments used to be on a private street until that was deeded to the city in 1958. Front porches were screened and the porches in the rear were enclosed. Twenty-one of the apartments had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dining room, and a living room. They also had a fireplace and bookshelves that were built-in. Six units only had one bedroom.

The Ambassador Hotel Historic District is to the east of the site of the apartments. The Kansas City Life Insurance Company Building was to the north, and the Valentine Neighborhood was to the west and south.·

Architect Leon Grant Middaugh (1841–1930)

The Knickerbocker Apartments was the largest apartment group until 1921. The building also represented a rare example of Architect Middaugh’s work.

Middaugh was born in Scio, New York. His career started as a state contractor. He left New York and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and was trained as an architect. From 1888 until he died in 1930, some of his other designs include:

  • Corrigan Home, 17th & Summit
  • William H. Wallace’s residence at Scarritt Point (1902)
  • Eastminster Presbyterian Church (1907)
  • George B. Peck Dry Goods Company
  • Westport Library (1889)
  • Caldwell County Missouri Courthouse (1898)

Population increase

With cities developing, so was the population increasing. It was too expensive to build a house downtown. One solution was the building of apartments. It stands to reason that if you wanted commerce to flourish in the city, you wanted people living nearby.

Starting in 1870, similar to New York, Kansas City was experiencing a high increase in population. Within a 10-year period, the population more than doubled after the Civil War. From 1880 to 1885, the increase went to 100,000.

With all these people, housing became a worry. People who couldn't afford a home in the city turned to boarding houses, or they rented large homes and sub-let rooms. Two and three-story apartment buildings became popular.

John W. McKecknie, a prominent local architect is certainly responsible for contributing to the architectural style so prevalent in Kansas City. His ideas about the benefits of the exterior porch were expressed in an article that appeared in The Kansas City Star, 26 May 1900. McKecknie said of his design that 'the porches which of a necessity are a dominating feature of the modem flat in this climate, are adapted from an old palace at B[ru]ges.' (Source.)

Knickerbocker Apartments

The influence of the City Beautiful Movement drew more people to the city. Developers jumped on that opportunity to build more apartment buildings that really blasted off around 1909. It was during this time frame that builder and contractor, James A. Rose, began building the Knickerbocker Apartments. They were located between Broadway and Pennsylvania at 36th Street. Back then, this was a classy area to live in. It wasn't too far from the business district downtown.

Interestingly, after the apartments were built, there used to be a taxi that was horse-drawn near the end of the complex. There were a lot of residents that were in the Kansas City Social Register (which is a subject with a story in itself). Rose was a resident until he died in 1914. Many occupants included doctors, lawyers, and real estate investors. Of interest, in 1926, Harlean Carpenter who lived with her mother, Jean Carpenter, lived there. She's also the actress who went on to become Jean Harlow.

Some residents were also there because they were waiting for their homes to be completed. It is interesting that some of the amenities included vacuum cleaners. They did have hot water heat, a place to do laundry, and private garages. It was a perk that the one-way street that divided the apartments was a private street at least until 1944.

The apartments were purchased by Kansas City Life Insurance in 1966. This company's goal was to expand its offices. In 1981, the Valentine Neighborhood Association and the Landmarks Commission of Kansas City attempted to protect the apartment buildings from being destroyed.

Supposedly, the owner of the buildings said it would cost the company more to save the buildings than to have basically a technology center added to their offices. So, in 1982, the building to the north (500-530 Knickerbocker Place) was torn down. The twin building on the south of the road came down in 2020.

Thanks for reading! Keep history alive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Knickerbocker Apartments# Historic# Leon Grant Middaugh# Kansas City Mo# Valentine Neighborhood

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
10063 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary art

The Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.Brian Hillegas, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Resting on 43 acres is the old rural cemetery called Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. What used to be considered rural back in the day is now an urban area. The cemetery is located at 4900 Truman Road at the corner of Van Brunt Avenue.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas City

Rieger Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Elisa.rolle, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rieger Hotel was constructed in 1915. It's located in Kansas City, Missouri at 20th and Main Street, and it is still operating. The hotel is in the Crossroads Art District, and in 2004, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022

Photo by Jez Timms on Unsplash. Can’t you just smell the aroma of espresso smothered in steamy goodness?. If you've never had a cup of cappuccino before and you like coffee, you might want to try some on National Cappuccino Day!

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposed

Kansas City Police Station Number 4 (photo taken 2015).Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What was known as the Kansas City Police Station Number 4 was located at 115 West 19th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's definitely an interesting building. The foundation is stone and the walls include brick and stucco. The building sets on a triangular lot and is in the Crossroads District area south of Union Station.

Read full story
1 comments

Some history behind National Nachos Day on November 6--if it falls on football Sunday, you have your snack!

Photo by Herson Rodriguez on Unsplash. I'm not a fan of cheese at all, but I know most people are! I also know many love nachos, including my family. I've seen the chips piled high with different meats, chopped tomatoes and jalapenos, and of course, piles of melted cheese.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols

Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Hannibal, MO

Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. Clemens

Clemens Field.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Hannibal, Missouri, there's a baseball stadium known as Clemens Field. It's located at 403 Warren Barrett Drive on the south side of downtown. In 2008, this stadium was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The grandstand built to hold 2,000 fans, and the limestone wall are important structures that are part of the reason it's included on the National Register.

Read full story
Chillicothe, MO

The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district

Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.

Read full story
6 comments
Linn County, MO

The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri

Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash. Who doesn't love a good donut? The kind that melts in your mouth as soon as your palate reaches the icing. The icing and the dough cause celebration to savor.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo

Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.

Read full story
2 comments
Poplar Bluff, MO

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.

Read full story
Keytesville, MO

Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old

Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)

Read full story
3 comments
Powell, MO

Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestrians

Powell Bridge.Melodibit, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This looks like a very old bridge and that's because it is. It was open to traffic in August 1915. This is the Powell Bridge that crosses over the Big Sugar Creek in Bentonville Hollow close to Powell, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Lawson, MO

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.

Read full story
Carthage, MO

Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operates

Marquée and rear of projection screen of Route 66 Drive-in, Carthage, Missouri.Abe Ezekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s pretty interesting to learn there are still movie drive-in theaters still open. That’s the case in Carthage, Missouri with the historic 66 Drive-In. Most of us remember our childhood days going to a drive-in theater somewhere with our families on the weekends.

Read full story
6 comments
Carthage, MO

The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time

Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.

Read full story
Richmond, MO

The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy