Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history

The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020. Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.

The Knickerbocker Apartments used to be located at 501-535 Knickerbocker Place in Kansas City, Missouri in the Valentine Neighborhood.

The Late 19th and 20th Century Revival style building with Tudor style elements was designed by architect Leon Grant Middaugh and developed by James A. Rose. The apartments were built in 1909, over 100 years ago.

The north apartments were razed beginning in late August, 1982, to make room for a Kansas City Life Insurance Company expansion project. The twin building on the south side of the street was still standing as of 2018. Both were built circa 1910 and designed by architect Leon Grant Middaugh. (Source.)

In 2014, the apartments were on the most endangered buildings list by the Historic Kansas City Foundation. In May 2020, there was a fire that created more damage to the buildings that were empty.

The apartment buildings were owned by the Kansas City Life Insurance Company. Unfortunately, the buildings were demolished in the summer of 2020.

Demolition of the historic Knickerbocker Apartments, July 2020. Wiki jlmartin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The apartments used to be on a private street until that was deeded to the city in 1958. Front porches were screened and the porches in the rear were enclosed. Twenty-one of the apartments had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dining room, and a living room. They also had a fireplace and bookshelves that were built-in. Six units only had one bedroom.

The Ambassador Hotel Historic District is to the east of the site of the apartments. The Kansas City Life Insurance Company Building was to the north, and the Valentine Neighborhood was to the west and south.·

Architect Leon Grant Middaugh (1841–1930)

The Knickerbocker Apartments was the largest apartment group until 1921. The building also represented a rare example of Architect Middaugh’s work.

Middaugh was born in Scio, New York. His career started as a state contractor. He left New York and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and was trained as an architect. From 1888 until he died in 1930, some of his other designs include:

Corrigan Home, 17th & Summit

William H. Wallace’s residence at Scarritt Point (1902)

Eastminster Presbyterian Church (1907)

George B. Peck Dry Goods Company

Westport Library (1889)

Caldwell County Missouri Courthouse (1898)

Population increase

With cities developing, so was the population increasing. It was too expensive to build a house downtown. One solution was the building of apartments. It stands to reason that if you wanted commerce to flourish in the city, you wanted people living nearby.

Starting in 1870, similar to New York, Kansas City was experiencing a high increase in population. Within a 10-year period, the population more than doubled after the Civil War. From 1880 to 1885, the increase went to 100,000.

With all these people, housing became a worry. People who couldn't afford a home in the city turned to boarding houses, or they rented large homes and sub-let rooms. Two and three-story apartment buildings became popular.

John W. McKecknie, a prominent local architect is certainly responsible for contributing to the architectural style so prevalent in Kansas City. His ideas about the benefits of the exterior porch were expressed in an article that appeared in The Kansas City Star, 26 May 1900. McKecknie said of his design that 'the porches which of a necessity are a dominating feature of the modem flat in this climate, are adapted from an old palace at B[ru]ges.' (Source.)

Knickerbocker Apartments

The influence of the City Beautiful Movement drew more people to the city. Developers jumped on that opportunity to build more apartment buildings that really blasted off around 1909. It was during this time frame that builder and contractor, James A. Rose, began building the Knickerbocker Apartments. They were located between Broadway and Pennsylvania at 36th Street. Back then, this was a classy area to live in. It wasn't too far from the business district downtown.

Interestingly, after the apartments were built, there used to be a taxi that was horse-drawn near the end of the complex. There were a lot of residents that were in the Kansas City Social Register (which is a subject with a story in itself). Rose was a resident until he died in 1914. Many occupants included doctors, lawyers, and real estate investors. Of interest, in 1926, Harlean Carpenter who lived with her mother, Jean Carpenter, lived there. She's also the actress who went on to become Jean Harlow.

Some residents were also there because they were waiting for their homes to be completed. It is interesting that some of the amenities included vacuum cleaners. They did have hot water heat, a place to do laundry, and private garages. It was a perk that the one-way street that divided the apartments was a private street at least until 1944.

The apartments were purchased by Kansas City Life Insurance in 1966. This company's goal was to expand its offices. In 1981, the Valentine Neighborhood Association and the Landmarks Commission of Kansas City attempted to protect the apartment buildings from being destroyed.

Supposedly, the owner of the buildings said it would cost the company more to save the buildings than to have basically a technology center added to their offices. So, in 1982, the building to the north (500-530 Knickerbocker Place) was torn down. The twin building on the south of the road came down in 2020.

Thanks for reading! Keep history alive.