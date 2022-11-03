Poplar Bluff, MO

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkbbR_0iwbZhUu00
Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.

The house has a lot of its original design. There haven't been a lot of significant alterations made to either the inside or outside. The main facade has huge porch piers made of brick. There's ornate woodwork on the first floor including the wood staircase.

The house is supposed to be one of the best examples of the Craftsman style from the early 1900s. Another interesting element of the house is the clay tile roof.

The Arts and Crafts movement finally made its way to the United States at the turn of the 20th century during the fall of the Victorian Era where two California brothers — Charles Sumner Greene and Henry Mather Greene — applied the style to their architectural designs and thus, craftsman style was born. (Source.)

Since the time of the construction of the house, only two families have lived in it.

Alfred W. Greer (1874-1966) traveled from Kentucky to Poplar Bluff in the late 1800s. Initially, he was a carpenter. As his business grew, lumber and building supplies, and contracting were included.

He also owned and operated the Greer Funeral Home (nka Fitch-Hillis). He built his home on Kinzer Street choosing the Craftsman style. Since he was also a lumberman, he used large amounts of oak and other hardwoods inside his house. There were three other houses constructed by Greer on Kinzer Street. Those houses didn't have as much detailing and were considered modest Bungalows.

There are other homes in Poplar Bluff built by Greer and his company. The house pictured in this article was lived in by the Greer family until 1922 at which time it was sold to Joseph and Nellie Gray.

It's interesting to me that Greer moved to another Poplar Bluff location after his house was sold. He died in 1966 at age 92.

Alfred W. Greer moved to another location in Poplar Bluff after the sale of the house. He died in 1966 at age 92.

Joseph and Nellie moved to Poplar Bluff in early 1914. They established the J.S. Gray Wholesale Grocery Company. Joseph was a board of directors member of the State Bank of Poplar Bluff. Nellie was the president of the Women's Community Government Club for 18 years. She also helped to organize the Humane Society and was a seamstress for the American Red Cross local board.

Joseph died in August 1956 at age 76 after which time Nellie inherited the house. When she died in July 1966, the house was inherited by their daughter, Pauline, and her husband, Frank Thompson Hearne.

Pauline died on June 29, 2019, at the age of 100. She, like her mother, was involved in several civic activities. Click here to read her obituary.

Their house on Kinzer Street sold in August 2022 according to Zillow (pictures can be viewed here--the interior of the home is fabulous). It is truly a beautiful home. It's hard to believe this home was built in 1915.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alfred W Greer Home# Poplar Bluffs Mo# Craftsman Style# Joseph and Nellie Gray# Historic Place

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
10008 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Some history behind National Nachos Day on November 6--if it falls on football Sunday, you have your snack!

Photo by Herson Rodriguez on Unsplash. I'm not a fan of cheese at all, but I know most people are! I also know many love nachos, including my family. I've seen the chips piled high with different meats, chopped tomatoes and jalapenos, and of course, piles of melted cheese.

Read full story
Hannibal, MO

Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. Clemens

Clemens Field.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Hannibal, Missouri, there's a baseball stadium known as Clemens Field. It's located at 403 Warren Barrett Drive on the south side of downtown. In 2008, this stadium was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The grandstand built to hold 2,000 fans, and the limestone wall are important structures that are part of the reason it's included on the National Register.

Read full story
Chillicothe, MO

The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district

Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.

Read full story
5 comments
Linn County, MO

The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri

Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash. Who doesn't love a good donut? The kind that melts in your mouth as soon as your palate reaches the icing. The icing and the dough cause celebration to savor.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history

The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo

Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.

Read full story
2 comments
Keytesville, MO

Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old

Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)

Read full story
3 comments
Powell, MO

Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestrians

Powell Bridge.Melodibit, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This looks like a very old bridge and that's because it is. It was open to traffic in August 1915. This is the Powell Bridge that crosses over the Big Sugar Creek in Bentonville Hollow close to Powell, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Lawson, MO

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.

Read full story
Carthage, MO

Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operates

Marquée and rear of projection screen of Route 66 Drive-in, Carthage, Missouri.Abe Ezekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s pretty interesting to learn there are still movie drive-in theaters still open. That’s the case in Carthage, Missouri with the historic 66 Drive-In. Most of us remember our childhood days going to a drive-in theater somewhere with our families on the weekends.

Read full story
6 comments
Carthage, MO

The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time

Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.

Read full story
Richmond, MO

The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.

Read full story
Clarinda, IA

This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic Landmark

William P. Hepburn House, located in Clarinda, Iowa.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1976, the William P. Hepburn House was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It is now a private residence. The house is significant because Hepburn spent most of his career living in the house--almost 50 years. The house was also added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 4, 1973.

Read full story
1 comments
Shannon County, MO

The historic Reed Log House built in 1857 represents early settler days in Missouri and still stands

Reed Log House, Shannon County, Missouri in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. This historic house is interesting to me because of the vertical board siding and the stone foundation. The Reed Log House has also been referred to as Macy Cabin, Prather House, or Keller House. It's located near Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County along the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The house is an example of a pioneer log dwelling. In 1991, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
6 comments
Nebraska State

The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s

Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark

Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.

Read full story
2 comments
Fulton, MO

The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life

Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden

The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy