Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old

Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)

Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's residence. Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence was built in 1906-1907. It served as the residence for the sheriff and jail in Keytesville, Missouri. The red brick building is two-and-a-half stories, and the architectural style had some Queen Anne details. In the back is a cell block that's rectangular. In 1970, a one-story block was added. In 1997, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This building is located at 305 South Cherry Street in Keytesville. The foundation is sandstone and while most of the building is brick, some of the elements such as the porches and window frames are made of wood.

In 1994, residents voted to build a new county jail that was needed to house more prisoners. That jail is south of the old jail and was completed in 1995. The old jail has been vacant since early 1996. It was supposed to be on a list to be demolished that year and a parking lot was constructed in its place. However, I was not able to locate information confirming that took place.

The old jail represents the second correctional facility built in Chariton County. It was used for inmates and the sheriff and his family lived there. This facility was used until about 1975 and the sheriff elected to live in his own home. The idea of a sheriff's residence being combined with a jail was common in the late 1800s. This allegedly began in the south after the Civil War and eventually spread north.

Chariton County is in an area that for historical purposes was referred to as Little Dixie because most of the people who settled there were from the south.

Keytesville

The county seat of Chariton County is Keytesville. This city was founded by James Keyte in 1832. He was an Englishman who donated land for the building of the courthouse and other buildings in 1833. During the Civil War, bushwhackers burned down several buildings including the first courthouse.

In 1865, the second courthouse was built and that building burned in 1973 while undergoing renovation with exterior paint removal. The land donated by Keyte and the courthouses was located on the west side of the city. The current courthouse overlooks the Mussel Fork Creek bottomland.

The 1872 jail was torn down in 1906 and a new jail and sheriff’s quarters were built just west of the Courthouse. (Source.)

In 1905, the county jail was located in what's now General Sterling Price Park. That county jail was badly in need of repair so it was demolished. The new jail was going to be located next to the courthouse. In 1906, plans submitted by St. Louis architect, H.W. Hoel, were accepted to build the combined jail and sheriff's residence. The old jail wasn't demolished until the new one was completed in 1907.

The sheriff and his family prepared meals for the prisoners. They also did their laundry. Interestingly, the prisoners could use the bathroom on the second floor of the sheriff's residence while guarded. Having the courthouse next door made it convenient for court appearances because the prisoners could just be walked over.

Sometimes prisoners from Linn County were brought over if they were overcrowded. After the sheriff and his family went to move into their own home, what used to be their live-in quarters was used for office or cell spaces. A kitchen with a full-time cook were added.

The jail was used until 1994. The building was becoming unsafe and inmates were escaping. After the new jail was constructed, all prisoners were moved there. The old jail built in 1907 is the only remaining governmental structure that survives in the county.

The Chariton County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence is a good remaining example of type of jail built in Missouri at the turn of the twentieth century. The complex is leased by the non-profit Chariton County Heritage Tours., Inc., and has been used for educational tours. It would also present a great heritage tourism opportunity as a museum. (Source.)

