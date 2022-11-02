Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestrians

Powell Bridge. Melodibit, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

This looks like a very old bridge and that's because it is. It was open to traffic in August 1915. This is the Powell Bridge that crosses over the Big Sugar Creek in Bentonville Hollow close to Powell, Missouri.

This bridge is also interesting because it's in McDonald County that's part of the four-state area where Missouri touches three neighboring states: Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The single-lane bridge was built by the East St. Louis Bridge Co.

In 2015, a two-lane bridge was constructed next to it. The bridge is owned by the Powell Historic Preservation Society. In March 2011, the bridge site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Powell Bridge was constructed to have a roadway measuring 12’ wide. The floor is a timber deck over steel stringers.

Brief history

Before the bridge was built, people had to cross the creek at Bentonville Hollow Ford close to where the bridge is now located. Bentonville Hollow is a valley and a ford is a shallow place in a stream or river where you can get some footing to cross. People couldn't rely on that ford because if the water was too high, it wasn't passable.

In June 1913, R.H. Buck started a petition to get a bridge built. McDonald County Courthouse accepted the petition. W. Mose Lett, a resident of Powell and a county surveyor, was ordered to find a location for the bridge that was near the ford. Lett was also a former county highway engineer, and as such, he was asked to come up with the plans and specifications. He also asked for bids.

The total cost for the Powell Bridge was $4,000.00, which was the total amount of available funds the county had allotted for the project. It took about a year to build the bridge. Lett supervised the construction. When the bridge was complete, the traffic allowed on it included buggies, wagons, horses, and pedestrians.

In time, transportation needs changed. The bridge had limitations plus it was only a one-lane bridge. Large agricultural equipment or heavy trucks weren't allowed due to the load limit. Because it became apparent they needed a new bridge, the Powell Bridge was supposed to be demolished. The residents organized a not-for-profit group and by way of petition, asked the county commissioners to save the bridge.

The group's efforts were successful. The county built a new bridge next to the old one. The Powell Historical Preservation Society owns the old bridge and it's used as a pedestrian bridge.

With the Powell Historical Preservation Society having ownership of the bridge since 2014, it's taken an active role in the bridge's restoration. The damaged decking has been replaced. Additions to the bridge have been added to attract pedestrians. There was discussion about further plans to include seating, child-proofing, and flower planters.

Unincorporated City of Powell

Powell is located in eastern McDonald County, Missouri. It is unincorporated. It's about 10 miles east of Pineville and located on Big Sugar Creek. There are some homes in this small community and a post office and some businesses. Overall, it's part of the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas-Missouri Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Powell is near where Big Sugar Creek and Mikes Creek meet. Back in time, it was a thriving place to live. There used to be several general stores, a gas station, a blacksmith, a watermill, and several churches. One of the general stores is still there. While some of the buildings still exist, they aren't in use. There are about 158 people who live in Powell.

Since the 1940s, Albert E. Brumley (1905-1977) and Hartford Music Company which Brumley purchased in 1948, have operated out of Powell. Brumley moved to Powell in 1931 and lived there his whole life. He's credited as being one of the most successful American gospel song composers of the 20th century In 1943, Brumley started his own publishing company, Albert E. Brumley and Sons. The Brumley Music Company is still in Powell, Missouri. According to DirectionUS, there are 11 businesses in Powell.

Thanks for reading!