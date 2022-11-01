Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri). Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.

Of the 2400 operating woolen mills in the U.S. in the 19th century, Watkins' mill was the only one left with the original machinery intact and in place. It is now one of the premier tourist sites in Clay County, MO. (Source.)

In 1966, the mill was added to the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri. This piece of history is the focus of Watkins Mill State Park. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources manages the site.

On January 1, 1964, Watkins Mill officially became a Missouri State Park Board property. Since then, the Watkins Mill Association, has served as the friends group for the historic site and has worked closely with the state to preserve Watkins Mill. (Source.)

Brief history

In 1839, Bethany Plantation was established by Waltus L. Watkins (b. Oct. 30, 1806, d. Jan. 24, 1884). It was an 80-acre livestock farm. Around 1859-1860, Watkins Mill was built and housing was also built by Watkins for the mill workers. This helped to frame a community. The mill operated until 1886 producing yarn from spun wool and woven into cloth, blankets, and shawls. Watkins died in 1884 and from 1886 to the early 1900s, production went down.

Watkins was born near Versailles in Woodford County, Kentucky. He later became interested in steam engines, and applied his knowledge to large equipment in several factories back east. (Source.)

Nearly all of the mill machinery has been preserved. This includes a 65-horsepower steam engine that was used to power the factory. The Watkins house dates back to 1850 and is included on the site. It's a 12-room, two-and-a-half-story home that was in the Watkins family until 1945.

The octagonal schoolhouse in Lawson, Missouri. US National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Franklin School pictured above was an octagonal schoolhouse built in 1856. This schoolhouse was used by the Watkins family and those they employed through the 1870s at which time it was a place to live for the mill workers.

The Mt. Vernon Baptist Church built in 1871 was constructed on land that was donated by the Watkins family. The family also donated half the cost associated with building the church.

Watkins' nine children helped manage the family businesses. The boys assisted their father with the farm and mill operations, and Mary Ann and her four daughters oversaw the dairy, cared for the poultry flocks, and dried fruit for sale. They also maintained a large family garden, raised bees and sold the honey, and butchered up to 100 hogs each year and smoked the meat for sale. (Source.)

The Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in 1871 that replaced one damaged by fire. Robert W. Peterson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Watkins Mill State Park

A state park was created with 1,442 acres by the state of Missouri after they took possession of the property. In 1980, it was named a National Mechanical Engineering Historic Landmark.

There are 96 campsites at the state park. There is also a 100-acre lake on the property that is good for fishing. There's a swimming beach and a paved path for bicycling that goes around the lake.

A large portion of what was the Watkins home farm and where they first settled is part of the state park and historic site.

History is who we are and why we are the way we are. David McCullough (Source.)

Thanks for reading!