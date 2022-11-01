Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operates

Marquée and rear of projection screen of Route 66 Drive-in, Carthage, Missouri. Abe Ezekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

It’s pretty interesting to learn there are still movie drive-in theaters still open. That’s the case in Carthage, Missouri with the historic 66 Drive-In. Most of us remember our childhood days going to a drive-in theater somewhere with our families on the weekends.

The 66 Drive-In theater opened on September 22, 1949. It’s located on U.S. Route 66 in Jasper County. Interestingly, it opened before local television stations did in Joplin and Springfield areas.

Although technically an innovation of the 1930s, the drive-in theater really came of age during the postwar auto and travel boom of the late 40s and early 50s. Drive-in theaters offered millions of (pre-television) motel guests an opportunity for affordable evening entertainment without having to leave the car or wander too far from the road. (Source.)

Remember the poles in the parking area that held large speakers that you could pull into your car and hang on top of your window? The speakers are now gone. Many drive-in theaters have now converted to FM Radio to broadcast the audio for the movies shown.

So if you plan to sit outside your vehicle, take a portable radio. Some drive-ins still use the traditional car stand speakers, but even those drive-ins generally still have the FM broadcast and just keep the speakers for nostalgia’s sake. (Source.)

On April 2, 2003, the 66 Drive-In was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

img alt="Illuminated neon sign at the 66 Drive-in." style="width:100%" src="https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/800/1*7-e1GUgtyOYqSsh_BHL-tQ.jpeg" data-credit="Jinx!, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons." data-externalurl=""/> Illuminated neon sign at the 66 Drive-in. Jinx!, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. rive-in." style="width:100%" src="https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/800/1*7-e1GUgtyOYqSsh_BHL-tQ.jpeg" data-credit="Jinx!, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons." data-externalurl=""/>

Cinema had its rival during the 1950s when consumers were getting television sets. The format of movies went to widescreen. Drive-Ins were even adding playgrounds to the properties. The original playground at 66 Drive-In is still there. It was the beginning of the baby-boom era.

Although this cinema closed in 1985, it reopened in 1998 after some renovation. Now you can go every weekend, Friday through Sunday, and see two movies. Currently, it’s closed for the 2022 season and will reopen in the spring of 2023.

Click here if you’re interested in seeing which drive-in theaters are open along the old Route 66 highway.

Thanks for reading!