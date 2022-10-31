The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

Watkins House (2007). Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.

Mail-order houses, along with department stores and chain stores, were the most important innovations in retailing institutions during the late nineteenth century. (Source.)

An interesting feature on the exterior of the house is the five different shingles used. The house is representative of the Victorian age and has retained its character through the decades.

John Rice Watkins

Charles Allen Watkins, Sr. and his family came to Missouri in 1846. Watkins married Henrietta Rives Watkins (who was also a cousin). He purchased 967 acres of land that was next to his Uncle James Allen's farm. His uncle arrived to the area in 1822 from Virginia. When James retired in 1850, he deeded all his property to Charles.

Having no children, upon James Allen's retirement in 1850 he deed Charles all of his property. This included the original land certificates James had bought for 1,842 acres at $1.25 per acre. (Source.)

In 1864, while on a mission for the Confederacy, Charles came down with pneumonia and died at the young age of 43. This left his wife needing to care for 11 children. His personal estate was up for sale, but the 3,716.5 acres remained in their family.

There were about 8,000 acres in the family estate by the time it was inherited by John Rice Watkins. A lot of it was Missouri River bottomland. The estate and his banking career helped him to have his house built.

John Rice was a graduate of the University of Missouri. In 1901. He worked at the Bank of Richmond as a cashier. During the Victorian era, bankers and cashiers were considered regarded leaders in the community. They usually had nice homes.

John Rice married Lucy Duvall Watkins around the same time the Watkins House was built. They had one son, John Albert Watkins. There used to be a family photo showing the family on the long front porch with the horse and buggy on the curb, but the photo is lost.

In 1926, when John Rice died, the house was left to his son, John Albert, Sr. When John Albert returned from serving in World War I, he took over managing the family land and worked with his father at Exchange Bank. After John Rice died, the farming operation was expanded to include livestock.

John Albert died in the house in 1979. He was 83-84. The house would stay in probate court until it had a new owner. Family memorabilia and belongings were inherited by John Albert, Jr. and a nephew, Samuel A. Wollard (son of Angela Boone Watkins Wollard).

According to the 2020 census, the population in Richmond was 5.62k. Richmond was founded in 1827 and is located about eight miles north of the Missouri River and it's the county seat of Ray County.

Thanks for reading!