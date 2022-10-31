Richmond, MO

The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUCdk_0itWHSZL00
Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.

Mail-order houses, along with department stores and chain stores, were the most important innovations in retailing institutions during the late nineteenth century. (Source.)

An interesting feature on the exterior of the house is the five different shingles used. The house is representative of the Victorian age and has retained its character through the decades.

John Rice Watkins

Charles Allen Watkins, Sr. and his family came to Missouri in 1846. Watkins married Henrietta Rives Watkins (who was also a cousin). He purchased 967 acres of land that was next to his Uncle James Allen's farm. His uncle arrived to the area in 1822 from Virginia. When James retired in 1850, he deeded all his property to Charles.

Having no children, upon James Allen's retirement in 1850 he deed Charles all of his property. This included the original land certificates James had bought for 1,842 acres at $1.25 per acre. (Source.)

In 1864, while on a mission for the Confederacy, Charles came down with pneumonia and died at the young age of 43. This left his wife needing to care for 11 children. His personal estate was up for sale, but the 3,716.5 acres remained in their family.

There were about 8,000 acres in the family estate by the time it was inherited by John Rice Watkins. A lot of it was Missouri River bottomland. The estate and his banking career helped him to have his house built.

John Rice was a graduate of the University of Missouri. In 1901. He worked at the Bank of Richmond as a cashier. During the Victorian era, bankers and cashiers were considered regarded leaders in the community. They usually had nice homes.

John Rice married Lucy Duvall Watkins around the same time the Watkins House was built. They had one son, John Albert Watkins. There used to be a family photo showing the family on the long front porch with the horse and buggy on the curb, but the photo is lost.

In 1926, when John Rice died, the house was left to his son, John Albert, Sr. When John Albert returned from serving in World War I, he took over managing the family land and worked with his father at Exchange Bank. After John Rice died, the farming operation was expanded to include livestock.

John Albert died in the house in 1979. He was 83-84. The house would stay in probate court until it had a new owner. Family memorabilia and belongings were inherited by John Albert, Jr. and a nephew, Samuel A. Wollard (son of Angela Boone Watkins Wollard).

According to the 2020 census, the population in Richmond was 5.62k. Richmond was founded in 1827 and is located about eight miles north of the Missouri River and it's the county seat of Ray County.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historic Home# Watkins Home# Richmond Mo# John Rice Watkins# Charles Allen Watkins Sr

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
9946 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history

The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo

Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.

Read full story
1 comments
Poplar Bluff, MO

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.

Read full story
Keytesville, MO

Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old

Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)

Read full story
2 comments
Powell, MO

Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestrians

Powell Bridge.Melodibit, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This looks like a very old bridge and that's because it is. It was open to traffic in August 1915. This is the Powell Bridge that crosses over the Big Sugar Creek in Bentonville Hollow close to Powell, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Lawson, MO

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.

Read full story
Carthage, MO

Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operates

Marquée and rear of projection screen of Route 66 Drive-in, Carthage, Missouri.Abe Ezekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s pretty interesting to learn there are still movie drive-in theaters still open. That’s the case in Carthage, Missouri with the historic 66 Drive-In. Most of us remember our childhood days going to a drive-in theater somewhere with our families on the weekends.

Read full story
6 comments
Carthage, MO

The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time

Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.

Read full story
Clarinda, IA

This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic Landmark

William P. Hepburn House, located in Clarinda, Iowa.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1976, the William P. Hepburn House was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It is now a private residence. The house is significant because Hepburn spent most of his career living in the house--almost 50 years. The house was also added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 4, 1973.

Read full story
1 comments
Shannon County, MO

The historic Reed Log House built in 1857 represents early settler days in Missouri and still stands

Reed Log House, Shannon County, Missouri in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. This historic house is interesting to me because of the vertical board siding and the stone foundation. The Reed Log House has also been referred to as Macy Cabin, Prather House, or Keller House. It's located near Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County along the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The house is an example of a pioneer log dwelling. In 1991, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
6 comments
Nebraska State

The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s

Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark

Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.

Read full story
1 comments
Fulton, MO

The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life

Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden

The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.

Read full story
Louisiana, MO

The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. story

Goodman-Stark House.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Standing prominent on its limestone foundation is the Goodman–Stark House (aka the Stark–Unsell House) located in Louisiana, Missouri. This unique historic house was built around 1894 and it’s so full of history.

Read full story

One social media platform has a new owner

Elon Musk(The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons) According to The Washington Post's article, Elon Musk closes Twitter deal and fires top executives, the news will be everywhere soon.

Read full story
2 comments
Republic, MO

The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'

Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.

Read full story
13 comments
Kansas City, MO

Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan area

Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash. There are quite a few dog parks in Kansas City. Even if you live in Kansas City, you may not know how many there are or where they are located. Take a look at some of them listed below.

Read full story

The effects of a celebrity icon's health status and the influence of celebrity advice to the public regarding health

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash. This morning I read the below question on a survey attached to an article regarding the health status and health decline of Barbara Walters. Not alarming news but quite sad.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy