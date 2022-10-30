The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s

Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska. Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.

This is somewhat of a distinguished geological rock formation. It climbs up close to 300 feet above the North Platte River Valley that surrounds it. The peak of Chimney Rock is 4,228 feet above sea level.

It stands to reason this formation was a landmark for settlers traveling along the different trails in the 1800s. On August 9, 1956, Chimney Rock was designated as a U.S. National Historic Site. It's a National Park Service-affiliated area, and it's operated by History Nebraska (fka Nebraska State Historical Society).

Brief history

The Astorians of Robert Stuart (b. Feb. 19, 1785, d. Oct. 28, 1848) were probably the first non-natives to see the formation while traveling east from the Pacific Ocean in 1813. After that journey, the formation was written about in a lot of journals. Stuart, who was born in Scotland, was a Canadian and American fur trader. The Robert Stuart Middle School in Twin Falls, Idaho is named after him.

Close up of Chimney Rock. Richard Stephen Haynes, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia.

Early fur traders possibly gave the formation the name of Chimney Rock. Joshua Pilcher made the first recording of that name in 1827. From 1825 to 1840, fur traders would meet annually at what was termed the Rocky Mountain Rendezvous. Pilcher made that journey. The rendezvous was organized by a fur trading company and held at different locations. It was a place where trappers and mountain men could trade furs and get supplies. It was probably a good time.

Chimney Rock has also had other names like Chimley Rock and Chimney Tower. Naturally, there were other euphemisms. There used to be a town at the base of the formation called Chimney Rock. In 1913, there was a post office there, but it only operated for nine years.

It makes sense that the formation used to be taller when it was first seen and that it's been affected by erosion or even lightning. In 1897, Darton took a photograph of the formation.

There are stories of the U.S. Army firing cannons at Chimney Rock and World War II airplanes strafing it. (Source.)

Chimney Rock is mainly Brule clay and it's interlayered with volcanic ash and Arikaree sandstone. Brule clay is hard and sandy.

In addition to the Chimney Rock being a distinguished formation along the Oregon Trial, there's also the Independence Rock in Wyoming. Chimney Rock is about 20 miles southeast of Scotts Bluff National Monument along Nebraska Highway 92.

The Ethel and Christopher J. Abbot Visitor Center and Chimney Rock Museum are also maintained by History Nebraska.

Thanks for reading!