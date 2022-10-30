The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark

Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building. NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Life in Philadelphia

The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.

The building houses exhibits on Poe’s family and his literary contemporaries, and a theater shows an informative eight-minute film. (Source.)

Some of Poe's best works were published while he was living in Philadelphia such as The Tell-Tale Heart and The Murders in the Rue Morgue. Poe was very prolific during this period. He published 31 stories while in Philadelphia. Some of his writing is dark but it's so well written. He also wrote literary criticism. Allegedly, the time Poe spent in Philadelphia was the happy time of his life.

The house

The Historic Site is in what used to b referred to as the Spring Garden district in northern Philadelphia. In 1843, Poe rented the house and he wasn't there for more than a year. He lived there with his wife, Virginia, and his aunt/mother-in-law Maria Clemm. What stories or poems he wrote in this house is up for speculation.

Poe married in secret his close cousin – Virginia Clemm – who was only 13 (half his age). Unfortunately, she died young at only 24 of tuberculosis. There is a theory that Poe’s dark and melancholic poems (The Raven, Annabel Lee) originated from his experience with her illness and dying. (Source.)

At that time, most of the people who lived there were Quakers. When they decided to move, it might have been due to Virginia's health. She was dealing with the effects of tuberculosis. The home was maintained by her mother, Maria Clemm. She kept the yard and windows clean. She kept it clean. , The home had been referred to as a lean-to, which is a structure added to an existing building with rafters leaning toward another wall.

Sometimes Poe found it challenging to pay the rent, but the landlord who was also a plumber seemed to be tolerant. In April 1844, they moved out and went to New York.

There were other families that lived in the home after Poe and his family moved out. In 1933, the home was purchased by Richard Gimbel whose father founded Gimbels Department Store. Gimbel was a fan of Poe. He opened it as a museum after he refurbished it. In his Will, he left his home to the City of Philadelphia. In 1978, the National Park Service was overseeing the property and reopened it in 1980.

Aside from Poe's former residence being on the site, two adjoining houses were constructed after Poe had left Philadelphia.

. Edgar Allan Poe, June 1849 Photographer unknown, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

There's a statue outside of the home that depicts a large raven, which is representative of one of Poe's famous poems, The Raven. The house doesn't have any items originally owned by the Poe family. Inside the home, there are wall-mounted illustrations to suggest how the room might have looked when Poe lived there.

The site of the home is open Friday through Sunday, from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 1 pm to 5 pm (staff break for lunch from noon to 1 pm). The rooms and cellar of the three-story home can be toured. There are also exhibits related to Poe's family and an eight-minute film.

Thanks for reading.