Philadelphia, PA

The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOEY6_0irmEnXx00
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Life in Philadelphia

The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.

The building houses exhibits on Poe’s family and his literary contemporaries, and a theater shows an informative eight-minute film. (Source.)

Some of Poe's best works were published while he was living in Philadelphia such as The Tell-Tale Heart and The Murders in the Rue Morgue. Poe was very prolific during this period. He published 31 stories while in Philadelphia. Some of his writing is dark but it's so well written. He also wrote literary criticism. Allegedly, the time Poe spent in Philadelphia was the happy time of his life.

The house

The Historic Site is in what used to b referred to as the Spring Garden district in northern Philadelphia. In 1843, Poe rented the house and he wasn't there for more than a year. He lived there with his wife, Virginia, and his aunt/mother-in-law Maria Clemm. What stories or poems he wrote in this house is up for speculation.

Poe married in secret his close cousin – Virginia Clemm – who was only 13 (half his age). Unfortunately, she died young at only 24 of tuberculosis. There is a theory that Poe’s dark and melancholic poems (The Raven, Annabel Lee) originated from his experience with her illness and dying. (Source.)

At that time, most of the people who lived there were Quakers. When they decided to move, it might have been due to Virginia's health. She was dealing with the effects of tuberculosis. The home was maintained by her mother, Maria Clemm. She kept the yard and windows clean. She kept it clean. , The home had been referred to as a lean-to, which is a structure added to an existing building with rafters leaning toward another wall.

Sometimes Poe found it challenging to pay the rent, but the landlord who was also a plumber seemed to be tolerant. In April 1844, they moved out and went to New York.

There were other families that lived in the home after Poe and his family moved out. In 1933, the home was purchased by Richard Gimbel whose father founded Gimbels Department Store. Gimbel was a fan of Poe. He opened it as a museum after he refurbished it. In his Will, he left his home to the City of Philadelphia. In 1978, the National Park Service was overseeing the property and reopened it in 1980.

Aside from Poe's former residence being on the site, two adjoining houses were constructed after Poe had left Philadelphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmXiv_0irmEnXx00
. Edgar Allan Poe, June 1849Photographer unknown, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

There's a statue outside of the home that depicts a large raven, which is representative of one of Poe's famous poems, The Raven. The house doesn't have any items originally owned by the Poe family. Inside the home, there are wall-mounted illustrations to suggest how the room might have looked when Poe lived there.

The site of the home is open Friday through Sunday, from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 1 pm to 5 pm (staff break for lunch from noon to 1 pm). The rooms and cellar of the three-story home can be toured. There are also exhibits related to Poe's family and an eight-minute film.

Thanks for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# National Historic Landmark# Edgar Allan Poe Home# Philadelphia# Museum

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
9927 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Poplar Bluff, MO

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.

Read full story
Keytesville, MO

Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old

Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)

Read full story
2 comments
Powell, MO

Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestrians

Powell Bridge.Melodibit, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This looks like a very old bridge and that's because it is. It was open to traffic in August 1915. This is the Powell Bridge that crosses over the Big Sugar Creek in Bentonville Hollow close to Powell, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Lawson, MO

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.

Read full story
Carthage, MO

Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operates

Marquée and rear of projection screen of Route 66 Drive-in, Carthage, Missouri.Abe Ezekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s pretty interesting to learn there are still movie drive-in theaters still open. That’s the case in Carthage, Missouri with the historic 66 Drive-In. Most of us remember our childhood days going to a drive-in theater somewhere with our families on the weekends.

Read full story
6 comments
Carthage, MO

The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time

Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.

Read full story
Richmond, MO

The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.

Read full story
Clarinda, IA

This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic Landmark

William P. Hepburn House, located in Clarinda, Iowa.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1976, the William P. Hepburn House was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It is now a private residence. The house is significant because Hepburn spent most of his career living in the house--almost 50 years. The house was also added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 4, 1973.

Read full story
1 comments
Shannon County, MO

The historic Reed Log House built in 1857 represents early settler days in Missouri and still stands

Reed Log House, Shannon County, Missouri in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. This historic house is interesting to me because of the vertical board siding and the stone foundation. The Reed Log House has also been referred to as Macy Cabin, Prather House, or Keller House. It's located near Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County along the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The house is an example of a pioneer log dwelling. In 1991, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
6 comments
Nebraska State

The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s

Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.

Read full story
4 comments
Fulton, MO

The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life

Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden

The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.

Read full story
Louisiana, MO

The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. story

Goodman-Stark House.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Standing prominent on its limestone foundation is the Goodman–Stark House (aka the Stark–Unsell House) located in Louisiana, Missouri. This unique historic house was built around 1894 and it’s so full of history.

Read full story

One social media platform has a new owner

Elon Musk(The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons) According to The Washington Post's article, Elon Musk closes Twitter deal and fires top executives, the news will be everywhere soon.

Read full story
2 comments
Republic, MO

The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'

Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.

Read full story
13 comments
Kansas City, MO

Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan area

Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash. There are quite a few dog parks in Kansas City. Even if you live in Kansas City, you may not know how many there are or where they are located. Take a look at some of them listed below.

Read full story

The effects of a celebrity icon's health status and the influence of celebrity advice to the public regarding health

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash. This morning I read the below question on a survey attached to an article regarding the health status and health decline of Barbara Walters. Not alarming news but quite sad.

Read full story
Jefferson City, MO

Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years old

Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House, Jefferson City, Missouri.Anneecox, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House has also been referred to as the Hagener House or Edward G. Sinclair House. It's located in Jefferson City, Missouri, and was built around 1912.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, Missouri

Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy