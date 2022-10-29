The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden

The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped). By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.

The 909 Walnut apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri used to be known as the Fidelity National Bank & Trust Buiding, the Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut). The building is 35 stories tall and twin-spired at the top. Today, it is a residential skyscraper. In 1997, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Constructed between 1930 and 1932, during Kansas City's hey day as a prosperous banking and financial nucleus for the Mid-Western states, the building forms the centerpiece for the city's financial district. (Source.)

In 1931, when the building was constructed, it was the Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building (aka the Fidelity Building for short). Before then, it was a two-story post office and a federal building. This bank was one of the largest 100 banks in the country in the early 1930s.

In 1904, the site was purchased by Fidelity. In 1930, the two-story building was destroyed. The new building constructed contained the architectural style of Art Deco-Gothic Revival. The architectural firm was Hoit, Price & Barnes which also designed the Power and Light Building (also in Art Deco style).

Due to the Great Depression, the bank was liquidated in 1933. While President Hary S. Truman was in office, the federal government acquired the bank building on June 14, 1946, and it was renamed the Federal Office Building.

The building's twin observation towers, or turrets, at top, were designed to pay homage to the building which preceded it, on the same spot. That earlier building had also featured two towers, one featuring a clock. (Source.)

In September 1954, the Severe Local Storms Warning Service (SELS) of the United States Weather Bureau moved to Kansas City building from Washington D.C. It wanted to be closer to what has been called ‘‘tornado alley." SELS continued to grow through the remainder of the 1950s and 1960s.

A radome for weather radar was built between the towers of the Federal Office Building that was on a steel skeleton and rose above the towers. (A radome is a constructed weatherproof enclosure that protects the radar antenna.) The radome was removed in 1995.

SELS was renamed the National Severe Storms Forecast Center (NSSFC) when it relocated to a new facility. The research group under SELS left Kansas City merging with the Weather Bureau’s Weather Radar Laboratory, and the National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL) was formed in Norman, Oklahoma in 1964. SELS renamed the Storm Prediction Center and joined the NSSL in Norman in January 1997. (See, The Birth and Early Years of the Storm Prediction Center.)

In the north tower of the building, there used to be a clock and what's interesting about that is that it used to keep time for the 1885 post office that was replaced with the new building.

In 1995, the federal government left the building. It was purchased by Northland Management & Investment of Kansas City. It remained vacant until it was sold in 2000 to Simbol Commercial Inc. of Dallas. The building used to be 911 Walnut, but after the September 11 tragedy, it was renamed to 909 Walnut.

At a large expense, Simbol converted the building into apartments and commercial office space. A public garage was also constructed that included a garden on its rooftop.

In January 2019, it was reported by CityScene KC that Worcester Investments bought the 909 Walnut building which is said to be the tallest residential building in Missouri (outside of Chicago).

