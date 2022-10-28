Republic, MO

The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naDO8_0ipTxBEt00
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.

This site is preserved as the location of the Battle of Wilson's Creek which occurred on August 10, 1861. Part of the significance here is that it was the first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi River. Commanders Benjamin McCulloch and Sterling Price of the Confederate army defeated the Union army that was led by General Nathaniel Lyon and Col. Franz Sigel. When the Confederates were defeated at the Battle of Pea Ridge, this gave the Union army more control over the state.

Included at this historic site are an automobile tour that loops through five miles, a visual of the 1852 Ray House, and the final stage of the battle known as Bloody Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVU4r_0ipTxBEt00
Battle of Wilson's Creek, by Kurz and Allison, 1893.By Kurz and Allison, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brief history of the park

The site of the battle was established as Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Park on April 22, 1960. On December 16, 1970, it was redesignated as a National Battlefield.

In 2004, the official area of the park was expanded by 615 acres and in 2018, another 60 acres were added after the land was purchased by the American Battlefield Trust (fka The Civil War Trust).

The park is located in Greene County, Missouri southwest of Springfield. Preservation of the battlefield acreage is maintained by the American Battlefield Trust, however, most of it was sold to the National Park Service and incorporated into the park. Preservation of the battlefield encompasses 1,750 acres.

The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. There is a visitor center that contains exhibits regarding the battle. There's also a bookstore and a short film and fiber optic maps. The five-mile automobile drive is a self-guided tour. There are eight stops on this tour that highlight significant parts of the battlefield including Bloody Hill. There is usually an event hosted by the park on August 10 that commemorates the battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLfLy_0ipTxBEt00
Ray House, Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.TimothyMN, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Ray House on the battlefield

The Ray House dates back to before the Civil War and it's so great that it's still preserved. This house was used as a field hospital after the battle. Union General Lyon's body was brought there by Confederate soldiers. In 1928, a marker was placed on the site where General Lyon died. Click here to see an image of the bed in the house where the Ray family laid General Lyon's body before it was transferred to Springfield.

Early on the morning of August 10, 1861, the Ray family quickly discovered that what started as a normal day would soon turn into a nightmare. Three of the Ray children, herding horses in the valley near the springhouse, were warned by a soldier on horseback that 'there's going to be fighting like hell in less than ten minutes.' (Source.)

Interestingly, while fighting was occurring in the Ray family's cornfield, and Union fighters were causing the Confederates to retreat past the house, the Ray family house wasn't "struck by musket or cannon fire during the battle." The family including the children hid in a cellar during the battle. With their home being used as a field hospital, the family helped in caring for those who were wounded or dying. Most of the Ray's livestock and crops were consumed by soldiers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDOG1_0ipTxBEt00
Capt. Nathaniel Lyon. Steel Engraving by G.E. Perine, 1861-1865.G.E. Perine, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Backstory on the Ray family

In the late 1840s, John Andrew Ray (b. Oct. 16, 1816, d. June 22, 1875) came to Missouri from Tennessee. When he landed in Greene County, he was a widower with his daughter, Elizabeth. In 1849, John met a married a woman from Georgia named Roxanna Steele. She was previously married to William Steel who farmed in the Wilson Creek area. William died in 1848. This left Roxanna caring for four children.

After John and Roxanna married, they had seven more children. It was a blessing in the Ray family no one was either injured or killed during the battle but what they experienced would be with them forever.

In 1875, John died at age 58 and Roxanna died in the following year at age 56. Supposedly, there are descendants of the Rays that live in the area even now. There have been various owners of the house through the decades. In the 1960s, the last owner sold the house to the National Park Service. You could say the house is significant because it's the only dwelling that survived the battle. The only other period structure from the battlefield is the Ray Springhouse.

The John K. and Ruth Hulston Civil War Research Library

In 1985, the John K. and Ruth Hulston Civil War Research Library was founded. New seasonal hours began on September 20, 2022. There is access to Civil War genealogical information here. The library is inside the Wilson's Creek Visitor Center complex.

The Research Library focuses on the Civil War with an emphasis on the Trans-Mississippi theater of war, Missouri, and the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. The collection includes approximately 15,000 books and other items, such as regimental histories for many Civil War units, as well as a list of casualties for the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. Staff members can perform limited research for patrons by regular mail, e-mail, telephone or in person. (Source.)

Click here for a virtual tour.

Thanks for reading!

