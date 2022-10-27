Kansas City, MO

Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan area

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Le3Z_0ipFJI4200
Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash.

There are quite a few dog parks in Kansas City. Even if you live in Kansas City, you may not know how many there are or where they are located. Take a look at some of them listed below.

We'll end this with Bar K Dog Bar located at 501 Berkley Pkwy., Kansas City, Missouri. While you need to be a Bar K member to bring your dog (or buy a guest pass), you can visit the venue for free without your dog. It's a dog park, a bar and restaurant, and an event space. Bar K is a place to connect with both people and dogs. The dog park is fully staffed.

The Dogwood Park in Lee's Summit, Missouri is located at 51 NW Victoria Drive. I've been to this park and it's gated for dogs to roam and visit with other dogs. It's a nice friendly place to meet other dog owners and give your pet dogs a place to run. It also includes a parking lot with 35 spaces. It's housed on five acres and has areas for large and small dogs.

The Penn Valley Off Leash Park is said to be Kansas City’s first off-leash park that 2004. This park is housed on 2.7 acres and it's fenced. There is also another area of 1.8 acres for small dogs (elderly or handicapped dogs can go here too). Amenities include people and dog water fountains.

The Platte Landing Dog Park is located in Parkville, Missouri. Click here for park rules. This park is Platte County's first public off-leash park for dogs. There are separate fenced areas for large and small dogs. Located on South Main Street, it's adjacent to the English Landing Park.

West Terrace Off Leash Dog Park is located at 750 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, Missouri. It is a members-only park that costs $50 per year. It's housed on 1.5 acres and is fully enclosed. Like other dog parks, it's a nice place for your dog to get some exercise. It includes some great views of the West Bottoms and the Missouri River.

Waggin’ Trail Off Leash Dog Park is located at NE 32nd and Swift, North Kansas City, Missouri. It also includes a large dog area and a small dog area. Click here for photos on the park's Facebook page.

All of these parks have rules to abide by. With the season of fall, it's a great time to catch fall colors at the park as well as opportunities to give your dogs a place to run and meet up with other dogs.

Thanks for reading!

Kansas City, MO
