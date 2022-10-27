The effects of a celebrity icon's health status and the influence of celebrity advice to the public regarding health

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GRW6_0ioC2Ddz00
Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash.

This morning I read the below question on a survey attached to an article regarding the health status and health decline of Barbara Walters. Not alarming news but quite sad.

Do you think it's generally appropriate or inappropriate for news media outlets to publish articles detailing the serious health troubles of celebrities and public figures in their old age? (Source.)

Do you ever wonder whether you would want your health details made public if you were a celebrity?

Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a 'recluse' inside her NYC pad. (Source.)

Of course, with celebrity status being closely associated with the media, each story is different. Celebrities are very influential people. There is a wide audience tuned into their actions and choices. Many have a high social standing and provide medical advice or even endorse health products.

Today, Deadline announced the Executive Producer of Schitt's Creek, Ben Feigin, died at age 47 from pancreatic cancer.

Not all celebrities receive the same amount of media attention.

Whether it's right or wrong, or appropriate or not, the celebrities we follow don't owe us any news about their health. The news about Feigin is sad and shocking because he was so young and talented.

The news about Walters, the iconic reporter, wasn't as surprising because those who follow updates knew she was in her 90s and dementia can be a part of aging. The reporting of sad news makes most of us feel sad. We recall seeing celebrities throughout their careers which sometimes is parallel to our own lives. It drives the message home that we, too, are aging.

Celebrities who provide health advice to the public

Another part of this conversation is when a celebrity announces their medical condition as a helping tool to raise awareness and promote getting tested, i.e., don't procrastinate having a mammogram or colonoscopy.

Remember Betty Ford speaking out about her mastectomy?

The woman who started it all was Betty Ford, wife of then-President Gerald Ford, who in 1974 spoke out about her radical mastectomy for breast cancer. 'There was a crying need for publicity,' said Dr Barron Lerner, associate professor at Columbia University and author of the forthcoming book, The Breast Cancer Wars. 'At the time, the disease was not spoken about nearly to the degree it is today. Women were appreciative that this topic had come out at all. It was under the table, not discussed, dreaded, and undiscovered,' he said. Afterward, detection rates rose dramatically in a phenomenon known as 'the Betty Ford blip.' (Source.)

As the decades have passed, celebrities have become more okay with, or more comfortable with, discussing their medical situations with the public to increase awareness or to help raise funds for the disease or condition they were battling.

When actress Shannen Daugherty was diagnosed with breast cancer, her advice was, “I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.” (Source.)

Of course, so many fans were upset to learn about actor Michael J. Fox after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at such a young age. Fox even went before Congress to testify about the need for more research concerning the disease. And although he was diagnosed in 1991, he waited for seven years before he made any announcements and in 2000, he established his research foundation.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore was a spokesperson for juvenile (type 1) diabetes for years.

Some celebrities use their status to influence young teens especially when it comes to their having the belief that they need the perfect body. Celebrities try to influence eating disorders. This is a positive influence.

Stars like Jameela Jamil, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga have openly discussed the challenges they have faced in attempting to live up to our culture’s unrealistic expectations. (Source.)

When celebrities talk about their personal experiences with their eating disorders, it helps to increase discussions on this important subject. And the more there are open conversations about this, the stigma of even having a conversation about it can be eventually removed.

Not all celebrities, however, are acting as an advocate. Some may share their experience with their eating disorder, but not follow through with treatment plans. Demi Lovato has been encouraging people with eating disorders to seek eating disorder treatment.

You shouldn’t be pressured into trying to be thin by the fashion industry, because they only want models that are like human mannequins. You have to remember that it’s not practical or possible for an everyday woman to look like that. It’s not realistic and it’s not healthy. - Rihanna (Source.)

Angelina Jolie and Tom Hanks influenced the public with health issues

Jolie had a preventative double mastectomy due to an increased risk of breast cancer based on family history. She has also had her ovaries removed.

In 2013 when Hanks shared he had Type 2 Diabetes, he attributed it to significant weight fluctuation for roles which in turn affected his blood sugar levels. "For example, he gained a good amount of weight to play coach Jimmy Dugan in “A League of Their Own” back in 1992. Then in 2000 he lost more than 50 pounds for “Cast Away.” Hanks also reminds us that one doesn't have to be significantly overweight to have the risk of a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis and that blood sugar levels should be checked with your doctor as well as making important lifestyle choices.

I can see people who listen to Hanks actually making a doctor's appointment because most really like him. Some people have their favorite celebrity on a pedestal. I knew a woman who had a picture of Elvis (on velvet too) that hung above her bed. I also knew a man who had a framed photo of Barbara Streisand on this television.

What's the takeaway here?

We live in a pop culture society that is influenced by celebrities. Bringing public awareness to the decline or loss of a celebrity isn't necessarily a negative message.

Those of us who like to be informed about an aging icon's condition are reminded that we're all aging and it's sad when we hear news about a celebrity's decline when it's someone we have grown up watching.

Many celebrities give health advice. You just have to remember that they're not doctors.

Regardless of what we read or hear, it's always more beneficial to obtain advice from our personal physician, a reputable resource.

Thanks for reading.

