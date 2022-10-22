Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, Missouri

Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland. Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.

There are over 70 sculptures outside on the property including a walking trail and educational programs. There is also the former home of Henry and Matilda Laumeier in an 1816 Tudor stone mansion with an indoor gallery. The house is still standing.

The image above is known as Man with Briefcase at #2968443. Jonathan Borofsky's work is in many places.

Brief history

In 1835, 143 acres were purchased by James C. Sutton from the government. Sutton wasn't just a farmer and blacksmith. He also invented the Sutton Plow. Some of the land he used for farming eventually became part of St. Louis County.

The land passed through a few names. At one point, it belonged to Joseph Griesedieck, owner of Falstaff Brewing. In the fall of 1916, Griesedieck sold it to Roland L. Kahle (grandson of George Kahle). In the spring of 1917, George Kahle (co-founder of the American Stove Company) received a building permit to have a stone house built. The house was designed by Ernst C. Janssen.

Between 1894 and 1911, Janssen designed more than a dozen houses in St. Louis. He also designed the mansion for Charles Stockstrom, another founder of the American Stove Company (n/k/a Magic Chef) which was built in 1908.

Henry and Matilda Laumeier

After Roland Kahle’s death in 1938, his wife, Ada Belle Riegel Kahle, sold the property to Henry Laumeier in 1940. In 1941, Laumeier married Matilda Cramer. After Henry died in 1959, his nieces tried to convince the St. Louis County Department of Parks and Recreation director to talk to Matilda about her property. The director had been looking for some areas to add to the park system.

When they met in 1963, Matilda was excited about the land use for a park. She didn't want game fields and was interested in tree planting, maybe a formal garden, and a conservatory. When she died in 1968, she left an estate house, the grounds, and buildings to the St. Louis County Department of Parks and Recreation in memory of her husband.

In 1976, the park opened on 76 acres. It wasn't as popular until the following year. St. Louis sculptor, Ernest Trova, donated around 40 pieces of his creations to the park. In time, the area was a tourist attraction. The Friends of Laumeier gave an additional 20 acres that were chiefly a wooded area. It also included site-specific sculptures.

When creating the sculpture, the artist will consider where it will be located. Is site-specific art permanent? Because these pieces are permanently attached to the location, site specific art is strongly associated with architectural art. (Source.)

The executive director of Laumeier Sculpture Park

Dr. Beej Nierengarten-Smith was the founding executive director from October 1979 to May 2001. At the beginning of the growth of the park, it received grants from resources like the National Endowment for the Arts. Numerous sculptors have been featured nationally and internationally.

The Contemporary Arts and Crafts Fair was also created by Nierengaren-Smith to generate funds for education. Other programs, festivals, and activities were created. The attendance grew at the park during his 22 years as executive director. The current Executive Director is Lauren Ross.

This non-profit arts organization is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). There are several resources that support the park's programs and projects.

The Laumeier's 1917 Estate House operates as the Kranzberg Educational Lab, which provides presentation spaces and classrooms, and offices for staff. Events such as weddings, receptions, or corporate affairs are welcome to the park. Click here to read more about that.

A piece that has been very popular at the park was created by Alexader Liberman (b.1912, d. 1999) in 1980. It's called The Way which stands out in its cadmium red color. It was built from 18 salvaged steel oil tanks. It stands 65 feet tall and is 102 feet wide.

This monumental work dominates the field; its scale is, in part, meant to represent the awe-inspiring impact of classical Greek temples and mammoth Gothic-style cathedrals. (Source.)

I suspect The Way piece is the takeaway that stands out because of its on-site construction of height and color.

Thanks for reading!