Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union Station

Mary Colter (23 years old), (Apr. 4, 1869 – Jan. 8, 1958), American architect and designer. Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

An early notable architect and designer was Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter. Locally, there were few women architects in the early part of the 1900s and she was one of them.

Colter designed the Harvey House Restaurant at the Los Angeles, California Union Station. She also designed The Westport Room at the Kansas City, Missouri Union Station. The Westport Room was a popular upscale restaurant. She also designed and decorated other structures for the Fred Harvey Company in the southwest.

The Westport Room. Laura Grover via Pinterest.

The once-praised Super Chief train had dining cars that were staffed by Fred Harvey Company Personnel. Mary designed a china pattern called Mimbreno that was used in the dining cars.

Mary was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and her family moved to Colorado and Texas before landing in St. Paul, Minnesota. By that time, Mary was 11 and the minority population then was Sioux Indians. She was intrigued by the Native American cultures. When there was a smallpox epidemic in the Indian community, her mother believed if they had any Native American items, they needed to be burned so the sickness wouldn't spread to their family. The Native American drawings given to Mary by a friend were hidden and she carried them with her for the remainder of her life.

Mary graduated from high school at age 14 in 1883. Three years later, her father died. She attended the California School of Design until 1891, which is now known as the San Francisco Art Institute. She returned to St. Paul to teach art and architecture for some time. She taught at the Mechanic Arts High School for 15 years and lectured at the University Extension School.

Established by the San Francisco Art Association in 1874, the California School of Design, one of the first art schools in the West, sought to provide its students with a comprehensive art education. (Source.)

In 1910, Mary worked for the Fred Harvey Company as an interior designer and architect. She was a chief architect and decorator for the company for 38 years. She completed hotels, commercial lodges, and public spaces for the company.

All twenty-one of Colter’s projects reveal her acute understanding of and commitment to both the natural and cultural landscape in which she worked, as well as an adaptable, multifaceted aesthetic. (Source.)

Mary blended Spanish Colonial Revival and Mission Revival architecture with rustic elements and Native American patterns to create her own style. This style became popular in the Southwest. Being artistic, it's no surprise to learn she was a perfectionist.

Some of Mary's best works are on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Her works listed below were named a National Historic Landmark in 1987.

Hopi House (1905)

Hermit's Rest (1914)

Lookout Studio (1914)

Desert View Watchtower (1932)

Hopi House. Grombo, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Hopi House was a place to buy Native American crafts that were crafted by Hopi artisans. The Desert View Watchtower contains original paintings inside the tower were y Hopi artist Fred Kabotie.

Desert View Watchtower. Upstateherd, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1948, Mary retired to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her collection of Native American potter and Indian relics was donated to Mesa Verde National Park.

Mary died at age 88 in Santa Fe. She's buried at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Thanks for reading! Remember historic creators.