Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of Missouri

Brandon-Bell-Collier house in Fulton, Missouri. Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

There are a few buildings in Fulton, Missouri that were owned by Fulton architect, Morris Frederick Bell. The above house referred to as the Brandon-Bell-Collier House was built between 1862 and 1917 in different stages. Bell owned the house from 1900 to 1902. He remodeled it by expanding it to two stories. He also added the architectural styles of Colonial Revival and Queen Anne. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. It's also located in the Court Street Historic Residential District.

House at 302 E. 5th Street in Fulton, Missouri; seen from the northeast. Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Pictured above is the M. Fred Bell Rental Cottage. This house is also located in Fulton. The house was built between 1893 and 1894, and architect Bell designed some of the additions to this historic home in 1904. It's a one-story cottage with the architectural design listed as Queen Anne and Shingle-style. The home was restored in the late 1990s. In 1997, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Downtown Fulton Historic District is designated as a national historic district also located in Fulton, Missouri. This district includes 69 contributing buildings and 1 contributing structure in Fulton's central business district. The historic district was developed from the years of 1877 to 1954. Some of the architectural styles include Colonial Revival, Classical Revival, Italianate, and Second Empire. Architect Bell designed some of the buildings. This district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004. Some of the buildings with their respective years of construction are listed below:

Southern Bank of Fulton (c. 1905)

Masonic Lodge (1872)

Home Savings Bank (c. 1884)

Montgomery-Bell Dry Goods (c. 1902)

Humphreys-Atkinson-Reid Furniture Company (c. 1888)

Fulton Cinema (1926)

Kingdom Oil Company (1937)

First Christian Church (1911)

Adams Building (1890)

U.S. Post Office (1915)

Court Street Historic Residential District. Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The above image of a house is an example of one of the 84 contributing buildings composing the residential section of the Court Street Historic Residential District in Fulton which is another national historic district. This district was developed between 1844 and 1945. There are several examples of architectural styles in this area including Bungalow, Colonial Revival, American Foursquare, and Queen Anne.

M. Fred Bell, Fulton resident and highly regarded Missouri architect, designed many of . the district's historic homes. (Source.)

Again, here, architect Bell designed some of these buildings also. The Brandon-Bell-Collier House mentioned earlier is in this district. In 2007, this historic residential district was listed with the National Register of Historic Places.

Morris Frederick Bell

Morris Frederick Bell (b. Aug. 8, 1849, d. Aug. 2, 1929) was an American architect who designed institutional, domestic, and commercial buildings.

One of the structures he's known for is at the University of Missouri-Columbia called the David R. Francis Quadrangle. This includes Jesse Hall with the display of the famous four columns on the lawn.

Jesse Hall on August 3, 2021. Lectrician2, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Bell also designed some state correctional schools located in Chillicothe, Boonville, and Tipton, Missouri. He designed state mental hospitals in Higginsville, Fulton, and Nevada.

Thanks for reading. Keeping history alive.