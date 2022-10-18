Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DB (black). https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Newair-Recalls-Magic-Chef-Air-Fryers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

On October 13, 2022, Newair issued a recall on Magic Chef Air Fryers due to potential fire and burn hazards. The potential hazard involves the air fryer's ability to overheat.

Contact information for consumers

If you purchased the Magic Chef Air Fryer, you can contact Newair toll-free at 833-715-1021 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday). Also see, https://www.newair.com/pages/newair-magic-chef-digital-air-fryer-recall or https://www.newair.com/pages/recall-registration for online registration.

Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer details

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the model number and color in question are MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white).

Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. The air fryers measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches. (Source.)

If you are a consumer of this product, it's recommended you stop using it immediately. "Provide a picture of the rating label to the firm to receive instructions to disable the air fryer and receive a refund in the form of a newair.com credit." The amount of the credit will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if it is higher. No receipt is needed to get the $50 credit.

There have currently been no injuries reported. This product was sold online at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com from July 2018 through September 2020 at a cost between $115 to $138.

The recall number is 23-012.

The air fryers are manufactured in China and imported by Newair.com LLC, of Cypress, California.

Thanks for reading.