Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name

CJ Coombs

Photo of Auto Coach Building taken in 2012.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Auto Coach Building is located at 1730-34 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The building had two phases of construction in 1917 and in 1926. I've passed this building many times while driving through downtown Kansas City. In 2007, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Auto Coach Building consists of three stories and it's made of brick and stone. Back in the 1900s, it was part of what had been called Automobile Row because back then, there were dealerships, parts stores, and anything that was auto-related in the area.

Over the years, the building has been known by other names:

  • Hesse Carriage Company
  • Marshall's US Auto Supply
  • Cook Paint & Varnish Company
  • Dan Troug and Clyde Nichols Inc.
  • Overhead Doors
  • Ace Glass Company

The architectural design is Late 19th or Early 20th Century American Movements. The architect was Raney & Botkin. From about 1910 through the 1920s, there were several businesses in the area related to automobiles. There were even rubber tire manufacturers. For example, a 110-year-old building that used to be an automotive sales and service business is on McGee Street not far from the Auto Coach Building. That building was also listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

Otto H. Hesse

Otto H. Hesse was born in 1865 in Leavenworth, Kansas. His father, William Hesse, was also a successful businessman and successful at his trade. Otto learned a lot from his father.

William G. Hesse (b. July 5, 1838-d. Dec. 10, 1907), a German blacksmith and wagon builder who established his first shop in Leavenworth, Kansas in 1857. (Source.)

Otto's transportation company (Hesse Carriage Company) was expanding and was already in a four-story building dating back to 1903. The Auto Coach Building was built for Hesse and with this building, his company started mass-producing delivery van bodies that could be attached to the chassis of a standard Ford Model T.

After 10 years, Otto's business was growing so much, he needed more space. In 1926, an addition was built on the Auto Coach Building. He also invented and patented a successful product called the short-tongue Ludlow spring wagon. Otto was awarded five Patents in his lifetime.

By the 1930s, Otto had concentrated much of his efforts in the beverage industry, consistently turning out innovative designs and high-quality products. This focus enabled the company to cut down its property holdings.

By 1948, Hesse commenced operations at a new building located in northeast Kansas City. The company also changed its name to Hesse Corporation. The company was a leader in its industry in the 1950s and 1960s. Eventually, the company focused on bodies for beverage trucks.

In 1972, Hesse was acquired by Ray Maher, a Kansas City businessman, and he made it a division of his own company. In 1991, the company was sold to Remcor, a Canadian firm. Today the company is known as Hesse and is a division of the Cambli Group and is located in Québec, Canada.

Ingenuity and innovation prevailed through generations under the Hesse name.

Thanks for reading.

