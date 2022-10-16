Saint Charles, MO

This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892

CJ Coombs

Oliver L. and Catherine Link House.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Inside St. Charles, Missouri is a historic home built in 1895 that belonged to Oliver L. and Kathryn R. Link. This two-and-a-half-story yellow brick home carries the architectural style of Late Victorian-Richardsonian Romanesque. One of the features of the home is the round tower and arched entryway.

In 2013, this home that's located in the Midtown Neighborhood Historic District was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Brief history

The Links' house was constructed in 1895. It was designed by the owner, Oliver L. Link.

In 1894, the Links purchased the land where the house sits. In 1892, Oliver designed the house which was before they even bought the land. The house was completed in 1895. Interestingly, Oliver had a penchant for technical innovation. For example, he had a large storage tank installed in the maid's room that had a pump in the basement that would collect water from the roof. Oliver also installed electricity in the house.

Both Oliver and Kathryn lived in the house until they died, in 1942 and 1952 respectively. Their son, Warren, lived in the house until 1952. It was vacant in 1955 and in 1957, it was home to renters. In 1959, there was a subsequent family who rented the home until 1961.

The house was purchased by Raymond L. Barnes, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth. In 1964, Raymond died. Elizabeth and their son, Robert, lived in the house until 1967 when Raymond died.

Oliver Link

Oliver Louis LInk was born on September 9, 1861, in Ambler, Pennsylvania. In 1885, he relocated to St. Charles and married Kathryn in 1890. They had four children. Their youngest child died at age five.

Oliver held different positions at the St. Charles Car Manufacturing Company (later known as the American Car and Foundry Company). During his employment with this company, he was also known as an inventor and innovator.

Link invented the “Link Door” (which is still in use today to couple train cars), new styles of water coolers, a buffing mechanism for diaphragm faceplates, and an ash pan for coal trains, among other patented inventions relating to the train industry. (Source.)

In 1895, Oliver was elected to the city council and re-elected in 1909 and 1928. In 1936, he retired from holding an office. Oliver suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. He died on February 8, 1942, after having another cerebral hemorrhage. He was 78.

Kathryn died on May 4, 1952, at age 87. Her name is spelled "Kathryn" on the grave marker for her and Oliver. Her name is spelled "Catherine" on the National Register of Historic Places Nomination Form. I believe the grave marker wouldn't have a spelling error in the name.

There were three Richardsonian Romanesque-style houses in midtown St. Charles and the Links had one of them. Their house is distinctive and set apart from others in their neighborhood.

Oliver was so innovative that he designed a fire alarm system for the home which was a system where rainwater could be stored and pumped. He also added a gas fireplace to the home.

With Oliver's contributions and inventions, and service to his community, plus designing his own home, he's part of the history of St. Charles.

