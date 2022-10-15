Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colors

Autumn at Loose Park. Brit By Birth, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Loose Park

Kansas City's Loose Park is located at 5200 Wornall Road. It's beautiful in the spring, summer, and fall. If you've never been to Loose Park before, now's our chance. It's the third largest park in Kansas City.

Obviously, one of the most beautiful pleasures at loose Park is the Rose Garden. There's a lake, and there's a park shelter that can be reserved from May 1 through October 31. The park is a great venue for weddings, celebratory events, or a simple stroll.

Kansas City’s municipal rose garden in Loose Park is the realization of a dream that began in 1931, when a group of citizens under the leadership of Laura Conyers Smith established the Kansas City Rose Society. (Source.)

Before it was a park, it was a pasture owned by William Bent. The 75 acres also include a piece of history. A portion of the park was also a site of the Battle of Westport. There were thousands involved in that battle.

In 1871 after Bent died, the property was purchased by Seth Ward. In 1896, when the Kansas City Country Club was incorporated, part of the property was leased from Ward as its first golf course. The land around the course was purchased by J.C. Nichols in 1907 which formed the Country Club District and Country Club Plaza. The golf club moved to Mission Hills, Kansas in 1925 and the land became a city park. That property was what we know of now as Loose Park and its use as a golf course continued through 1927.

Ella Loose purchased the property in 1926 from the Hugh Ward Estate (Hugh was the son of Seth Ward). Ella wanted the park to be a tribute to her husband, Jacob Loose, who died in 1923.

In 1927, Ella gave the property to the city. ("Jacob Loose founded the Loose-Wiles Biscuit Company, which produced Sunshine Biscuits and other products." Source.)

The Loose Park Garden Center was built in 1957 for meetings and horticultural exhibitions. There are two large meeting rooms with accompanying small kitchens. What used to be the Japanese Tea Room is permanently closed according to the garden's website.

Interestingly, In 1979, three friends and co-workers, Neal Patterson, Cliff Illig, and Paul Gorup, were sitting around a picnic table at Loose Park talking up business ideas. It was there that they conceived PGI & Associates. That company eventually became Cerner Corporation.

English Landing

The English Landing in Parkville, Missouri is one of my favorite places to go and walk along the Missouri River.

Canada geese on the Missouri River, English Landing Park (2018). Laura Gilchrist from Kansas City, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The walking or jogging or even biking trail is about three miles. What's nice about taking the path along the river's edge are the breezes that bounce off the river on a warm day. There are also plenty of trees. There are also volleyball courts, picnic shelters, and playgrounds. If you like trains, there are tracks that go along the length of the trail at the park. The park itself covers 68 acres.

In 1838, Col. George S. Park purchased the land from the English Brothers. Park was a Texas war of independence veteran. The city of Parkville was founded by Col. Park in 1844. By 1850, warehouses and a large hotel were constructed. Col. Park also established a newspaper in Platte County known as The Industrial Luminary. What used to be a busy port city and riverboat landing eventually became Parkville.

Past flooding in Parkville's English Landing

There was tremendous flooding in 1993 in the park and downtown Parkville. The river overflowed its banks causing 15 feet of water to submerge the property.

From May through September of 1993, major and/or record flooding occurred across North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Fifty flood deaths occurred, and damages approached $15 billion. Hundreds of levees failed along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. (Source.)

In 2007, there was another flood in the park but it wasn't as bad as the 1993 flood. In 2019, the river flooded over English Landing Park up to the train tracks. This caused some damage to equipment on the playground, dog park, and fencing around the park.

The park returned to a beautiful place to visit. Go grab some fall foilage images as you stroll along the river. It's a great place for families to visit.

Thank you for reading.