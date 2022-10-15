Kansas City, MO

Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colors

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVqJm_0iaTyYGQ00
Autumn at Loose Park.Brit By Birth, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Loose Park

Kansas City's Loose Park is located at 5200 Wornall Road. It's beautiful in the spring, summer, and fall. If you've never been to Loose Park before, now's our chance. It's the third largest park in Kansas City.

Obviously, one of the most beautiful pleasures at loose Park is the Rose Garden. There's a lake, and there's a park shelter that can be reserved from May 1 through October 31. The park is a great venue for weddings, celebratory events, or a simple stroll.

Kansas City’s municipal rose garden in Loose Park is the realization of a dream that began in 1931, when a group of citizens under the leadership of Laura Conyers Smith established the Kansas City Rose Society. (Source.)

Before it was a park, it was a pasture owned by William Bent. The 75 acres also include a piece of history. A portion of the park was also a site of the Battle of Westport. There were thousands involved in that battle.

In 1871 after Bent died, the property was purchased by Seth Ward. In 1896, when the Kansas City Country Club was incorporated, part of the property was leased from Ward as its first golf course. The land around the course was purchased by J.C. Nichols in 1907 which formed the Country Club District and Country Club Plaza. The golf club moved to Mission Hills, Kansas in 1925 and the land became a city park. That property was what we know of now as Loose Park and its use as a golf course continued through 1927.

That property was what we know of now as Loose Park and its use as a golf course continued through 1927. Ella Loose purchased the property in 1926 from the Hugh Ward Estate (Hugh was the son of Seth Ward). Ella wanted the park to be a tribute to her husband, Jacob Loose, who died in 1923.

In 1927, Ella gave the property to the city. ("Jacob Loose founded the Loose-Wiles Biscuit Company, which produced Sunshine Biscuits and other products." Source.)

The Loose Park Garden Center was built in 1957 for meetings and horticultural exhibitions. There are two large meeting rooms with accompanying small kitchens. What used to be the Japanese Tea Room is permanently closed according to the garden's website.

Interestingly, In 1979, three friends and co-workers, Neal Patterson, Cliff Illig, and Paul Gorup, were sitting around a picnic table at Loose Park talking up business ideas. It was there that they conceived PGI & Associates. That company eventually became Cerner Corporation.

English Landing

The English Landing in Parkville, Missouri is one of my favorite places to go and walk along the Missouri River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5ijg_0iaTyYGQ00
Canada geese on the Missouri River, English Landing Park (2018).Laura Gilchrist from Kansas City, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The walking or jogging or even biking trail is about three miles. What's nice about taking the path along the river's edge are the breezes that bounce off the river on a warm day. There are also plenty of trees. There are also volleyball courts, picnic shelters, and playgrounds. If you like trains, there are tracks that go along the length of the trail at the park. The park itself covers 68 acres.

In 1838, Col. George S. Park purchased the land from the English Brothers. Park was a Texas war of independence veteran. The city of Parkville was founded by Col. Park in 1844. By 1850, warehouses and a large hotel were constructed. Col. Park also established a newspaper in Platte County known as The Industrial Luminary. What used to be a busy port city and riverboat landing eventually became Parkville.

Past flooding in Parkville's English Landing

There was tremendous flooding in 1993 in the park and downtown Parkville. The river overflowed its banks causing 15 feet of water to submerge the property.

From May through September of 1993, major and/or record flooding occurred across North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Fifty flood deaths occurred, and damages approached $15 billion. Hundreds of levees failed along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. (Source.)

In 2007, there was another flood in the park but it wasn't as bad as the 1993 flood. In 2019, the river flooded over English Landing Park up to the train tracks. This caused some damage to equipment on the playground, dog park, and fencing around the park.

The park returned to a beautiful place to visit. Go grab some fall foilage images as you stroll along the river. It's a great place for families to visit.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kansas City Parks# Loose Park# English Landing# Fall Foilage# Walking Trails

Comments / 2

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
9576 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender Discrimination

Mary Rockwell Hook.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Mary Rockwell Hook was an American architect as well as a trailblazer for women in the field of architecture.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union Station

Mary Colter (23 years old), (Apr. 4, 1869 – Jan. 8, 1958), American architect and designer.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. An early notable architect and designer was Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter. Locally, there were few women architects in the early part of the 1900s and she was one of them.

Read full story
Fulton, MO

Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of Missouri

Brandon-Bell-Collier house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a few buildings in Fulton, Missouri that were owned by Fulton architect, Morris Frederick Bell. The above house referred to as the Brandon-Bell-Collier House was built between 1862 and 1917 in different stages. Bell owned the house from 1900 to 1902. He remodeled it by expanding it to two stories. He also added the architectural styles of Colonial Revival and Queen Anne. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. It's also located in the Court Street Historic Residential District.

Read full story
Barry County, MO

Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitors

Fish hatchery at Roaring River State Park.Hog Farm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The story of stone and bone left behind by the American Indian is today more important than ever before. It has been revealed that Indian villages or settlements were at one time or another situated on practically every spot near Roaring River. (Source.)

Read full story
1 comments

Recall on Magic Chef Air Fryers

Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DB (black).https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Newair-Recalls-Magic-Chef-Air-Fryers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards. On October 13, 2022, Newair issued a recall on Magic Chef Air Fryers due to potential fire and burn hazards. The potential hazard involves the air fryer's ability to overheat.

Read full story
Buchanan County, MO

The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old

Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Butler, MO

The Palace Hotel in the City of Butler, Missouri was part of an effort to rebuild after the Civil War

Palace Hotel.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Every town has a piece of history. Find out what building in your town is decades old and see if you can find it on Google Maps. It's always fun to check out the history behind an old building.

Read full story
Centralia, MO

The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the public

The Albert Bishop Chance House in Centralia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Albert Bishop Chance (A.B. Chance) House in Centralia, Missouri was built in 1904. It’s both a historic home and garden for the public to view with its unique and elaborate chimney. The house was purchased by Chance and his wife, Frances Gano Chance, in 1923. Chance was an American industrialist and inventor.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965

Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name

Photo of Auto Coach Building taken in 2012.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Auto Coach Building is located at 1730-34 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The building had two phases of construction in 1917 and in 1926. I've passed this building many times while driving through downtown Kansas City. In 2007, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892

Oliver L. and Catherine Link House.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Inside St. Charles, Missouri is a historic home built in 1895 that belonged to Oliver L. and Kathryn R. Link. This two-and-a-half-story yellow brick home carries the architectural style of Late Victorian-Richardsonian Romanesque. One of the features of the home is the round tower and arched entryway.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, MO

Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos

Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, Missouri

Former home of Dr. Jacob Geiger.Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1986, the Dr. Jacob Geiger House-Maud Wyeth Painter Residence (and later fka United Missouri Bank) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This historic home is located at 2501 Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments

The 1929 construction project of the Bagnell Dam was a massive undertaking employing thousands during the Depression

Aerial Photograph of Bagnell Dam, Lake of the Ozarks-Osage River, Missouri.KTrimble at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The aerial view above shows you how extensive the Bagnell Dam is. I haven't been to the dam in years, but I have had one memorable experience there.

Read full story
1 comments

The waiting game for news about the 2023 Social Security benefits increase ends this week

Update: According to the Social Security Press on Twitter and The Washington Post, it was announced on October 13, 2022, there will be an 8.7% increase in benefit checks for seniors starting next year. You'll get to keep your benefits increase because Medicare premiums are not going up.

Read full story
24 comments

Bosses Day is a day of observance and not a national holiday

Some balloons for Bosses' Day!Bart Everson from New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. As you prepare for a possible celebration at your office for Boss’ Day (or is it Bosses Day or Boss’ Day?), I hope you’re fortunate to have a wonderful boss to work with. I’m my own boss now, so I get to buy my own balloons. But when I was working in a law firm, I was happy to call my bosses my co-workers too because we were all working together to achieve a common goal. And I had several attorneys I worked with, so buying each one a gift wasn’t practical for me.

Read full story
Savannah, MO

The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architecture

Andrew County Courthouse.JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew County Courthouse at 4th & Main in Savannah, Missouri is a historic structure that was erected in 1899. This two-story building demonstrates the architectural style of Romanesque Revival. The contrast of color with the rectangular bricks and stones that compose the building is attractively interesting. It’s actually a beautiful building.

Read full story
2 comments
Webster County, MO

The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family members

The Col. Thomas C. Love House in Seymour, Missouri.Chasealpha1 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Col. Thomas C. Love House (aka Love Ridge Fruit Farm) is historic. Located north of Seymour, Missouri, it was built in 1868 after the American Civil War. The architectural style is Vernacular Italianate.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy