The waiting game for news about the 2023 Social Security benefits increase ends this week

CJ Coombs

Update: According to the Social Security Press on Twitter and The Washington Post, it was announced on October 13, 2022, there will be an 8.7% increase in benefit checks for seniors starting next year. You'll get to keep your benefits increase because Medicare premiums are not going up.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash.

Most likely, you've been researching this information everywhere on the internet.

Social Security recipients have been waiting for weeks to learn what their potential benefits increase will be in January 2023. This is important information to so many of us who are spending more at the grocery store. Others are also wondering how much of an impact their Medicare premiums might be, especially taking into consideration what the increase was in 2022.

You might just be wondering when you can expect to see the increase arrive in 2023. What we do know is that the new cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) announcement of September’s percentage will influence the increase for 2023.

According to CNET, “The bump for 2023, though, is expected to be even larger — potentially the largest since 1981.”

Interested persons have been waiting to hear what the Consumer Price Index (CPI) percentage for September will be since that factors into the potential benefits increase adjustment. The news regarding that percentage figure is expected to come out on October 13, 2022. The CPI this year in July was 8.5% and in August was sitting at 8.3%.

There’s some conversation indicating it could be 8.7% in September. If that’s the case, that would come out to an additional $144 per month in the average check.

The Senior Citizens League — a nonpartisan seniors group — estimated last week that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security retirement benefits could be 8.7%. This would be the largest increase in nearly 40 years. (Source.)

Some felt that while there was an increase in 2022, by the time their Medicare premium increase was factored in, the increase was meaningless. Why? Because they were hoping for more. The increase, however, still had value for many. For example, the 2022 benefits increase was 5.9%. The increase in the standard monthly premium went from $148.50 to $170, making an increase of $21.50 to be deducted from the benefits increase.

For example, in January 2022, if your benefits increase each month was $110, after deducting the $21.50 premium increase, you still had $88.50 of additional benefits in your pocket.

When is the Social Security Administration making its announcement?

You might also be wondering when the Social Security Administration will disclose the COLA. That news is also supposed to arrive on October 13.

What is the increase in the Medicare premium?

According to AARP, the Medicare premium is expected to drop. This is good news. See below.

Medicare’s Part B standard monthly premium will fall to $164.90 in 2023, a $5.20 decrease from 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced on Sept. 27. The open enrollment period to make any changes to next year’s Medicare coverage begins on Oct. 15 and goes through Dec. 7.
The premium drop comes in the wake of the big 2022 increase, the largest dollar increase in the history of the program. Part B covers doctor visits, diagnostic tests and other outpatient services. Most Medicare beneficiaries have Part B premiums deducted directly from their monthly Social Security payments.

When will any increase take effect?

You can expect to see your COLA increase in January 2023. If anything, you can plan your financial lives for 2023 once you have this information. The waiting game is nearly over.

Thanks for reading!

