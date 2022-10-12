Bosses Day is a day of observance and not a national holiday

Some balloons for Bosses' Day! Bart Everson from New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As you prepare for a possible celebration at your office for Boss’ Day (or is it Bosses Day or Boss’ Day?), I hope you’re fortunate to have a wonderful boss to work with. I’m my own boss now, so I get to buy my own balloons. But when I was working in a law firm, I was happy to call my bosses my co-workers too because we were all working together to achieve a common goal. And I had several attorneys I worked with, so buying each one a gift wasn’t practical for me.

The celebration for this day usually takes place in the United States on October 16. It’s an annual affair when you get to say thank you to your boss or bosses for any kindness shown to you during the year. It’s true some people believe that their bosses are thanked every day for their showing up to work.

Some also believe it puts them in an awkward position if there isn’t a genuine purpose to be thankful. And then if there’s a gathering, some may even feel pressured to bring that casserole dish to a potluck luncheon they don’t even want to attend. After all, you want the experience to be genuine.

Aside from the negative responses to the day of celebration, let’s take a look at the good by learning how National Bosses Day began.

Patricia Bays Haroski

You might be surprised to learn that in 1958, National Boss' Day was registered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce by Patricia Bays Haroski. Patricia worked for State Farm Insurance Company in Deerfield, Illinois as a secretary. She worked for her father. She chose October 16 as the day of celebration because it was her father's birthday. Her motivation was watching how hard her father worked.

Patricia felt there should be a day to show appreciation to bosses in the workplace. There was a strategy for this day to hopefully improve relationships between bosses and employees.

In 1962, Otto Kerner who was the Illinois Governor supported Haroski's registration proclaiming the day to be official.

Hallmark Cards, however, didn't market Bosses Day cards until 1979.

Patricia passed away on December 19, 2005, at the age of 85.

Other criticisms

In 2015, an article came out in U.S. News entitled 5 Reasons Boss's Day is Total BS. The writer of the piece, Alison Green, stated:

And if you're an employee in an office where people are starting to talk about taking up a collection for a Boss's Day gift, do your co-workers the service of being the one to stand up and say: 'You know, I don't think Jane would want us to spend money on her. I vote for letting her know we appreciate her throughout the year instead.' Chances are good that most of your co-workers will appreciate it and be breathing a sigh of relief.

In the article, Boss Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know posted on October 16, 2021, it included the following associated with criticisms:

Critics of Boss’s Day claim that such celebrations put undue pressure on workers to please their employers. It is the employers who must appreciate employees for their hard work and dedication to meet the targets, deadlines and help the companies earn a profit, not the other way around.

Boss's Day today

Boss's Day celebrations have now grown beyond America, as this holiday is also celebrated in England, Australia and South Africa. (Source.)

Boss's Day is a growing celebratory day. If anything, we can thank Patricia for wanting to show appreciation in the workforce. While there are criticisms, the goal was to implement something positive.

Before celebrating October 16 in your office, there are tips to consider before doing so. Where I used to work, we provided a luncheon for the bosses. Maybe you don’t have the kind of boss that earns appreciation. Maybe you don’t have the funds to purchase an obligatory gift. Maybe your office has rules on how to recognize this day, so before doing anything, you might want to check with your human resources department.

Click here to learn about what you might consider before purchasing a gift for your boss. Remember, too, you have the option to simply present your boss with a nice thank you card if you’re inclined to do so.

Thanks for reading!