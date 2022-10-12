The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architecture

Andrew County Courthouse. JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Andrew County Courthouse at 4th & Main in Savannah, Missouri is a historic structure that was erected in 1899. This two-story building demonstrates the architectural style of Romanesque Revival. The contrast of color with the rectangular bricks and stones that compose the building is attractively interesting. It’s actually a beautiful building.

Also of interest is the three-story clock tower that contains an octagonal ogee roof. The architect of the courthouse was George E. McDonald of Omaha, Nebraska, and Alfred Meier of St. Joseph, Missouri. McDonald also designed Missouri courthouses in the counties of Bates, Johnson, and Lawrence.

The courthouse building faces south and sits on landscaped grounds of the Courthouse Square in the middle of Savannah. And, Savannah, by the way, is supposedly named after Savannah, Georgia.

A large courtroom is on the second story. The building houses the County Circuit Court of the 5th Judicial Circuit. Also in the courthouse are the Savannah Chamber of Commerce, the MU Extension Office, and NW Missouri Child Support. From 1976 to 1978, the building was renovated.

In July of 1841, the court ordered the first Andrew County Courthouse to be constructed and to house the courtroom, sheriff's office, petit and grand jury rooms. At a cost of $600 dollars, the building was finished and it was located on the corner of Sixth and Market Street. (Source.)

In May 1844, the first courthouse was essentially abandoned and it was ordered that a new courthouse be built on the public square out of brick. The cost to build was $6,280 which would be $244,730 in 2022 dollars. The abandoned old courthouse was later used as a church.

In 1866, it was ordered that a new jail and a jailer’s residence be built on the west side of the new courthouse. Decades of use of the courthouse caused it to be condemned and a new one was constructed on the same site.

The new courthouse continues to serve the public today and is truly an icon of county government. After the opening of this new courthouse, all county government offices that were in the jail building moved into the new courthouse and the Sheriff's Office moved into the jail building. (Source.)

In 1906, yet another new jail was opened south of the Square and the old one was torn down later. The new jail building contained the Sheriff's residence and it operated as a county jail until the early 1970s. What used to be the residence for the Sheriff was renovated for offices and holding cells for female inmates.

In 1980, the Andrew County Courthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Andrew County

Andrew County is in the northwestern part of Missouri. According to the 2020 census, the population was 18,135. The county was established on January 29, 1841, and named after Andrew Jackson Davis, a prominent citizen, and lawyer of St. Louis. Savannah has been the county seat of Andrew County since 1841.

Andrew County was first settled in the 1830s. Some of the settlers came from parts of Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Click here to learn about the Andrew County Museum & Historical Society.

Thanks for reading!