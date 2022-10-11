The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family members

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2Yx2_0iUzAoI600
The Col. Thomas C. Love House in Seymour, Missouri.Chasealpha1 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Col. Thomas C. Love House (aka Love Ridge Fruit Farm) is historic. Located north of Seymour, Missouri, it was built in 1868 after the American Civil War. The architectural style is Vernacular Italianate.

The three generations of the Love family began with Gen. Thomas W. Love and his wife, Martha. One of their sons, Thomas Bell Love, (wife, Elizabeth) moved to Webster County, Missouri. They had eight children. One of their sons was Thomas Calvin Love. He and his wife, Sarah, had seven children. You can see there is a long line of family members.

The Love House resembles a plantation-type house. It’s believed that Thomas C. Love had planned to run the farm like a southern plantation. In 1904, the Love Ridge Fruit Farm contained one of the largest apple orchards in Missouri which produced 10% of the state’s apples.

In 1842, the property which included about 600 acres was homesteaded. From the late 1800s through about 1965, the farm was an orchard until the trees were cut down. It was reportedly a place where barrels were made for shipping apples and where apples were stored.

To the southwest of the house is a cemetery which used to have a stone wall around it as you can see by the remnants of stone in the below image. This is where Thomas B. Love, his wife, and his children are buried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLgQc_0iUzAoI600
The Love Cemetery.Mary Lambert (2007) added to Find-a-Grave.

The Love family was prominent in Webster County from 1842 through 1910. The house represents a developing success story that spanned three generations. The family’s lifestyle and achievements were a reflection of the upper southern culture so they essentially created an outpost of that culture in southwest Missouri. 

Their workforce on the farm included a fair amount of slaves whereas most of their neighbors were semi-subsistence modest farmers without slaves. Thomas B. was reported having 25 slaves when he died in 1852 at the age of 53. For several decades, the Loves had the largest farming operation. In 1883, Col. Thomas C. Love relocated from Webster County to Springfield.

Love family in politics

The three generations of the Love family were dedicated to the Democratic Party and were active in politics. Thomas C.'s grandfather, Gen. Thomas W. Love served for 30 years in the Tennessee legislature. He was also the speaker of the house.

General Thomas Love was an influential citizen of both western North Carolina and East Tennessee. He was a soldier, surveyor, frontiersman, statesman, but moreover he loved his family and his community. (Source.)

Thomas B. Love did not seek an office role. Thomas C. Love was a sheriff, circuit clerk, and recorder. In 1882, he was elected state representative. While he was in office, he helped to obtain funding for a new courthouse and jail. When his term was over, he was a deputy collector of internal revenue and then was a postmaster in Springfield.

Military service

Gen. Thomas W. Love relocated from Ireland to North Carolina. He enlisted in the American Revolution. He went from Colonel status of a North Carolina regiment to General in the Tennessee state militia. His grandson, Thomas C. Love was 17 or 18 when he enlisted in the Confederacy in 1852. He survived being shot in the lung and was discharged in 1855. Thomas C. was a co-collector of funds to help improve the Confederate cemetery in Springfield. When he was age 70 in 1914, he was elected brigader-general of the Western Brigade, Missouri Division of Mounted Confederate Veterans.

The Love family and slavery

Slavery was an element of the Old South carried by the Love family. It seems, in part, that their wealth and status were also based on the number of slaves they had. Compared to other southerners, Thomas B. Love and his wife were above what was considered the norm for ordinary southerners and in 1850 and 1860, they were the county's largest slaveholders.

In 1850 before Thomas B. Love died, they owned 18 slaves and in 1860, after he had died, his widow, Elizabeth, owned 21. It was noted in county history that Thomas B. Love was compassionate with his slaves and his Will contained a stipulation that married slaves weren't to be separated if they were sold.

Farming

When Thomas B. Love was 49, he moved his family to southwest Missouri from Tennessee. He was in a position to acquire 600 acres from the government. The growth and value of the farm didn’t end when he died in 1852 at age 53. His widow was able to increase or maintain the value of the farm.

In every respect her farm exceeded by far any other in the county in both acreage and production, and she was also the largest slaveholder. (Source.)

When Thomas C. Love was age 4 in 1848, his father’s Will indicated that he would someday be in charge of Love Ridge Fruit Farm. When he was discharged from the military, he didn’t quickly return home to fulfill his role with the farm. Instead, he spent a few years raising cotton in Texas. It was there that he married his wife, Sarah, who was a daughter of an exiled southern Missouri family.

The house and Thomas C. Love

It's believed that the construction of the Love House began when Thomas C. Love, his wife, and his son, Joseph, came back to Missouri. Shortly after this in 1869, Thomas C. Love's mother passed away. It's believed the Love House was one of the first brick mansions to be built in Webster County because it was rare to see such mansions before the Civil War.

Interestingly, by the time Thomas C. Love was 26, he had created a successful farming operation. There were no long-term negative effects caused by the Civil War on the property. The farm was valued at $10,000 which was a sizeable sum for that time. When he turned 40, he focused on politics.

In 1883, Thomas C. Love left Love Ridge. He felt his children would be able to attain a better education in Springfield, the kind that he didn't receive when he was younger. All of his children were successful. At age 55 in 1899, he returned to Love Ridge and lived there for 12 years. After his wife died, he returned to Springfield.

In about 1909, part of the farm was sold. Thomas C. Love died at age 76 on October 7, 1920. By 1922, he no longer had ownership of the farm. The farm was no longer an orchard by the 1960s. By 1971, the property had new owners.

In 1985, the Col. Thomas C. Love House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical Home# Webster Co Mo# Col Thomas C Love# Love Ridge Fruit Farm# Seymour Mo

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
9546 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Saint Charles, MO

This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892

Oliver L. and Catherine Link House.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Inside St. Charles, Missouri is a historic home built in 1895 that belonged to Oliver L. and Kathryn R. Link. This two-and-a-half-story yellow brick home carries the architectural style of Late Victorian-Richardsonian Romanesque. One of the features of the home is the round tower and arched entryway.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colors

Autumn at Loose Park.Brit By Birth, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Kansas City's Loose Park is located at 5200 Wornall Road. It's beautiful in the spring, summer, and fall. If you've never been to Loose Park before, now's our chance. It's the third largest park in Kansas City.

Read full story
2 comments
Springfield, MO

Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos

Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, Missouri

Former home of Dr. Jacob Geiger.Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1986, the Dr. Jacob Geiger House-Maud Wyeth Painter Residence (and later fka United Missouri Bank) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This historic home is located at 2501 Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments

The 1929 construction project of the Bagnell Dam was a massive undertaking employing thousands during the Depression

Aerial Photograph of Bagnell Dam, Lake of the Ozarks-Osage River, Missouri.KTrimble at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The aerial view above shows you how extensive the Bagnell Dam is. I haven't been to the dam in years, but I have had one memorable experience there.

Read full story
1 comments

The waiting game for news about the 2023 Social Security benefits increase ends this week

Update: According to the Social Security Press on Twitter and The Washington Post, it was announced on October 13, 2022, there will be an 8.7% increase in benefit checks for seniors starting next year. You'll get to keep your benefits increase because Medicare premiums are not going up.

Read full story
24 comments

Bosses Day is a day of observance and not a national holiday

Some balloons for Bosses' Day!Bart Everson from New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. As you prepare for a possible celebration at your office for Boss’ Day (or is it Bosses Day or Boss’ Day?), I hope you’re fortunate to have a wonderful boss to work with. I’m my own boss now, so I get to buy my own balloons. But when I was working in a law firm, I was happy to call my bosses my co-workers too because we were all working together to achieve a common goal. And I had several attorneys I worked with, so buying each one a gift wasn’t practical for me.

Read full story
Savannah, MO

The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architecture

Andrew County Courthouse.JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew County Courthouse at 4th & Main in Savannah, Missouri is a historic structure that was erected in 1899. This two-story building demonstrates the architectural style of Romanesque Revival. The contrast of color with the rectangular bricks and stones that compose the building is attractively interesting. It’s actually a beautiful building.

Read full story
2 comments
Springfield, MO

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.

Read full story
2 comments
Dent County, MO

Historic 1906 Lower Parker School was built for the rural community by the Ozark National Scenic Waterways

Lower Parker School House, Dent County, Missouri in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.National Park Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. A historic school known as Lower Parker School is a one-room schoolhouse located near Salem, Missouri in Dent County by the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. This school was built around 1905 or 1906. It contains one story. On May 31, 1991, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas County, MO

Bennett Spring State Park includes two resources on the National Register of Historic Places

Trout fishing in Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri.rjones0856, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Located in the counties of Dallas and Laclede is a beautiful state park about 12 miles west of Lebanon, Missouri. The Bennett Spring flows into the Niangua River averaging 100 million gallons of daily flow. Other activities at the park include hiking, camping, canoeing, and fly fishing.

Read full story
Van Buren, MO

The Big Spring Historic District nestled in Carter County, Missouri is also a national historic district

Big Spring Lodge at the Big Spring Historic District, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The conservation of Big Spring, one of the largest springs in America, and the surrounding 3,966 acre cultural landscape in Ozark National Scenic Riverways continues to support recreational use and public enjoyment. (Source.)

Read full story
1 comments
Reynolds County, MO

The Buford-Carty Farmstead has provided for generations of families in Reynolds County, Missouri

Powers, Mathew and Clio Admin. "Buford–Carty Farmstead and Museum." Clio: Your Guide to History. The Buford-Carty Farmstead built in 1847 is a product of history that crossed through various generations. It was a one-and-one-half-story cabin. In 2004, the farmstead was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoir

Pres. Harry S. Truman Birthplace State Historic Site in Lamar, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s been years and years since I toured the birthplace and childhood home of Harry S. Truman in Lamar, Missouri. The property is state-owned and maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Read full story
1 comments
Hermann, MO

The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with Prohibition

Stone Hill Winery opened in 1847.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia. The largest winery in Missouri is the Stone Hill Winery in Hermann, Missouri. It's small and private and was established in 1847. It was founded by German immigrant Michael Poeschel (b. Mar. 30, 1809, d. Feb. 21, 1893).

Read full story
Union, MO

October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a house

Union, Missouri.Paul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. October is a good month for us because we have four birthdays to celebrate. Of course, children look forward to celebrating candy with Halloween as they do every year.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas County, MO

The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over it

Bates-Geers house located north of Roby, Missouri in rural Texas County.UnclePhooey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. From the outward appearance of the old structure of the Bates-Geers House, the history of this house is inviting but I wouldn't want to walk around it alone at night. The floors of the house are probably damaged. The chimneys, however, appear intact. The house is located on Slabtown Road.

Read full story
1 comments
Webb City, MO

The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, Missouri

Elijah Thomas Webb House.Elijah Thomas Webb Residence Owner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The architectural classification of the Elijah Thomas Webb Residence is Late Victorian and Queen Anne. This three-story structure built in 1891 was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments
Burfordville, MO

The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy