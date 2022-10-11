The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family members

The Col. Thomas C. Love House in Seymour, Missouri. Chasealpha1 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Col. Thomas C. Love House (aka Love Ridge Fruit Farm) is historic. Located north of Seymour, Missouri, it was built in 1868 after the American Civil War. The architectural style is Vernacular Italianate.

The three generations of the Love family began with Gen. Thomas W. Love and his wife, Martha. One of their sons, Thomas Bell Love, (wife, Elizabeth) moved to Webster County, Missouri. They had eight children. One of their sons was Thomas Calvin Love. He and his wife, Sarah, had seven children. You can see there is a long line of family members.

The Love House resembles a plantation-type house. It’s believed that Thomas C. Love had planned to run the farm like a southern plantation. In 1904, the Love Ridge Fruit Farm contained one of the largest apple orchards in Missouri which produced 10% of the state’s apples.

In 1842, the property which included about 600 acres was homesteaded. From the late 1800s through about 1965, the farm was an orchard until the trees were cut down. It was reportedly a place where barrels were made for shipping apples and where apples were stored.

To the southwest of the house is a cemetery which used to have a stone wall around it as you can see by the remnants of stone in the below image. This is where Thomas B. Love, his wife, and his children are buried.

The Love Cemetery. Mary Lambert (2007) added to Find-a-Grave.

The Love family was prominent in Webster County from 1842 through 1910. The house represents a developing success story that spanned three generations. The family’s lifestyle and achievements were a reflection of the upper southern culture so they essentially created an outpost of that culture in southwest Missouri.

Their workforce on the farm included a fair amount of slaves whereas most of their neighbors were semi-subsistence modest farmers without slaves. Thomas B. was reported having 25 slaves when he died in 1852 at the age of 53. For several decades, the Loves had the largest farming operation. In 1883, Col. Thomas C. Love relocated from Webster County to Springfield.

Love family in politics

The three generations of the Love family were dedicated to the Democratic Party and were active in politics. Thomas C.'s grandfather, Gen. Thomas W. Love served for 30 years in the Tennessee legislature. He was also the speaker of the house.

General Thomas Love was an influential citizen of both western North Carolina and East Tennessee. He was a soldier, surveyor, frontiersman, statesman, but moreover he loved his family and his community. (Source.)

Thomas B. Love did not seek an office role. Thomas C. Love was a sheriff, circuit clerk, and recorder. In 1882, he was elected state representative. While he was in office, he helped to obtain funding for a new courthouse and jail. When his term was over, he was a deputy collector of internal revenue and then was a postmaster in Springfield.

Military service

Gen. Thomas W. Love relocated from Ireland to North Carolina. He enlisted in the American Revolution. He went from Colonel status of a North Carolina regiment to General in the Tennessee state militia. His grandson, Thomas C. Love was 17 or 18 when he enlisted in the Confederacy in 1852. He survived being shot in the lung and was discharged in 1855. Thomas C. was a co-collector of funds to help improve the Confederate cemetery in Springfield. When he was age 70 in 1914, he was elected brigader-general of the Western Brigade, Missouri Division of Mounted Confederate Veterans.

The Love family and slavery

Slavery was an element of the Old South carried by the Love family. It seems, in part, that their wealth and status were also based on the number of slaves they had. Compared to other southerners, Thomas B. Love and his wife were above what was considered the norm for ordinary southerners and in 1850 and 1860, they were the county's largest slaveholders.

In 1850 before Thomas B. Love died, they owned 18 slaves and in 1860, after he had died, his widow, Elizabeth, owned 21. It was noted in county history that Thomas B. Love was compassionate with his slaves and his Will contained a stipulation that married slaves weren't to be separated if they were sold.

Farming

When Thomas B. Love was 49, he moved his family to southwest Missouri from Tennessee. He was in a position to acquire 600 acres from the government. The growth and value of the farm didn’t end when he died in 1852 at age 53. His widow was able to increase or maintain the value of the farm.

In every respect her farm exceeded by far any other in the county in both acreage and production, and she was also the largest slaveholder. (Source.)

When Thomas C. Love was age 4 in 1848, his father’s Will indicated that he would someday be in charge of Love Ridge Fruit Farm. When he was discharged from the military, he didn’t quickly return home to fulfill his role with the farm. Instead, he spent a few years raising cotton in Texas. It was there that he married his wife, Sarah, who was a daughter of an exiled southern Missouri family.

The house and Thomas C. Love

It's believed that the construction of the Love House began when Thomas C. Love, his wife, and his son, Joseph, came back to Missouri. Shortly after this in 1869, Thomas C. Love's mother passed away. It's believed the Love House was one of the first brick mansions to be built in Webster County because it was rare to see such mansions before the Civil War.

Interestingly, by the time Thomas C. Love was 26, he had created a successful farming operation. There were no long-term negative effects caused by the Civil War on the property. The farm was valued at $10,000 which was a sizeable sum for that time. When he turned 40, he focused on politics.

In 1883, Thomas C. Love left Love Ridge. He felt his children would be able to attain a better education in Springfield, the kind that he didn't receive when he was younger. All of his children were successful. At age 55 in 1899, he returned to Love Ridge and lived there for 12 years. After his wife died, he returned to Springfield.

In about 1909, part of the farm was sold. Thomas C. Love died at age 76 on October 7, 1920. By 1922, he no longer had ownership of the farm. The farm was no longer an orchard by the 1960s. By 1971, the property had new owners.

In 1985, the Col. Thomas C. Love House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Thanks for reading!