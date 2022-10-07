Hermann, MO

The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with Prohibition

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTI4X_0iPSrIlX00
Stone Hill Winery opened in 1847.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia.

The largest winery in Missouri is the Stone Hill Winery in Hermann, Missouri. It's small and private and was established in 1847. It was founded by German immigrant Michael Poeschel (b. Mar. 30, 1809, d. Feb. 21, 1893).

The name of the winery partnership was M. Poeschel and Scherer when John Sherer, also a German immigrant, was an acting partner from 1861 to 1878.

As German settlers pushed westward, many carried carefully-wrapped clippings from their old world vineyards. (Source.)

In 1861, construction on the building started on the site where it is today. In 1878, most of the company was sold to Poeschel and Scherer's managers, William Herzog and George Stark who took over ownership of the winery in In 1883.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x20Ug_0iPSrIlX00
Find-a-Grave image added by Aisha in 2015 to the site.

At that time, the name of the winery was changed to Stone Hill Wine Company. In 1893, Stark became the sole owner. The winery became one of the largest in the country under his reign.

In the early 1900s, the winery was the third largest in the world and the second in the United States. The first spot went to California.

Its wines, such as Hermannsberger, Starkenberger and Black Pearl, won eight gold medals at world fairs between 1873 and 1904. (Source.)

During prohibition, the winery had to close. One activity winery owners did to earn an income was to use their wine cellars to grow mushrooms. In 1965, Stone Hill Winery was reestablished by farmers Jim and Betty Held. They restored the buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7Wbz_0iPSrIlX00
Stone Hill Winery.Library of Congress.

In 1969, the Old Stone Hill Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There are 11 buildings contributing to the historic district and associated with the winery. They include the following:

  • Combined residence and office for company manager
  • Processing plant
  • Warehouse
  • Barn
  • Stone-lined aging cellars.

You can tour the winery's underground cellars. The cost is supposed to be a bargain. The cellars are carved out of limestone (because you might have heard there is a lot of limestone in Missouri). There are wine tastings and the Vintage 1847 Restaurant. There's also a small museum room to self-tour.

Entering Stone Hill Winery’s cool limestone cellars that date back to the mid-1800s, you inhale the heady aroma of oak and fermenting wine mixed with the cellar dampness. (Source.)

Stone Hill Winery is located on a hill overlooking Hermann. When you travel there for the tour and tasting, you get the surrounding beauty too. According to Missouri Wines, the winery has received over 4,000 awards since 1993.

Thanks for reading!

