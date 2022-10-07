October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a house

Union, Missouri. Paul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

October is a good month for us because we have four birthdays to celebrate. Of course, children look forward to celebrating candy with Halloween as they do every year.

It’s typical, too, for teenage fans of haunted houses to seek out their favorite places to pay for fear.

There's plenty of stories to explore that have been passed down until so many of them eventually become legends. One story I recently found was about a house in Union, Missouri.

The City of Union is the county seat of Franklin County. It’s on the Bourbeuse River about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis. According to the 2020 census records, the population was 11,715. Union was established in 1825 and still has an 1827 operating post office. In four more years, this city will be 200 years old. There's a lot of history there beginning with European settlers.

Author Steven LaChance

Steven LaChance wrote about having a terrifying experience in a house in Union with his three children in 2001. According to his story, his wife and mother of his children left them. LaChance was looking for another place to live. He found a house in Union to lease.

According to LaChance, odd things started occurring in the house. In 2007, his non-fiction book discussing those experiences was released. The name of the book is The Uninvited. According to LaChance, he wasn’t the only one to experience the strange occurrences. His children did too.

My perception of anyone’s experiences with apparitions or paranormal activity is the fact that they weren’t my experiences so I take care not to be too judgmental. I question every story I read, however.

What intrigued me about LaChance’s experience is that it occurred in Missouri, the state I live in. His experiences are the premise for the documentary, Fear House, which was an episode of the series, A Haunting.

In Fear House, the focus is LaChance being a single parent with three children in Union, Missouri. His oldest son hears something in the basement and “sees an evil clown in the hallway.” His daughter watches a closet door open. When they all experience something terrifying, they leave the house. Allegedly, the experiences continued with subsequent tenants but then there have been other tenants who stated they didn’t experience anything.

In 2004, LaChance wrote about his 2001 experience on the Legends of America website. While I’m reading it, I raise an eyebrow and note that he is a good writer. He writes:

As for the house today — the old lady turned it into a dog kennel this past fall. I guess she ran out of people that could live in a old white house like that one.

In The Union Screaming House of Missouri written in 2019 also details the experiences. I found the comments interesting, especially by people who have lived in the house. One indicates the house is not a dog kennel and that nothing bad has happened in the house. The article even mentions some think the entity is Union Captain John T. Crowe.

Google Maps.

The above image is the house at 809 North Christina Avenue according to Google Maps. I noted the “No Trespassing” sign on the front door because you have to wonder how many people have visited this house since the stories about it have passed through the internet.

I also note this address has appeared in a few articles about the haunted house, however, according to real estate sites, it’s only a one or two-bedroom home. According to LaChance’s writing, the house he lived in had three bedrooms.

The site, Missouri Paranormal Research, offers images of the interior of the home.

In 2021, KICK AM 1530 published The Missouri Home the Catholic Church Officially Declared Haunted on NewsBreak. Allegedly, the church issued a 156-page report on the possession of the house.

The Catholic Church issued a rare 156-page report on the home claiming it was indeed manifested with a strong demonic presence. The Screaming House of Union is one of the more unknown haunted house cases ever documented and from the events inside, may be one of the most diabolical ever. (Source.)

My takeaway is wondering if this story is true or not. You have to decide for yourself. LaChance has a dedicated YouTube channel. He has a LinkedIn profile indicating that he’s worked in the entertainment industry since age 16 and that he’s a bestselling author. LaChance's bio is listed on the IMDb website.

There is one site, Missouri Paranormal Research, that offers images of the interior of the home.

As I say, you decide whether you think this accounting is true or false. I think the only way to really decide whether any home has apparitions or strange activity is to spend some nights there.

A lot of old houses can make strange noises at night. These noises can be as frightening as our imagination wants them to be. That’s not discounting experiences some people encounter.

The below video is about the house including some interviews. I felt the most convincing interviewee was LaChance’s father. Again, I reviewed the comments and found some from people who have lived in the house without encountering anything unusual. One person also wanted to know why the actual house wasn’t in the video. The house appearing in the video is not the house at the address listed above.

Thanks for reading.