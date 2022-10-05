The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over it

Bates-Geers house located north of Roby, Missouri in rural Texas County. UnclePhooey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

From the outward appearance of the old structure of the Bates-Geers House, the history of this house is inviting but I wouldn't want to walk around it alone at night. The floors of the house are probably damaged. The chimneys, however, appear intact. The house is located on Slabtown Road.

The Bates-Geers House

Just by looking at this house, you can tell it's carried a lot of history. In 1982, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. You might be wondering why due to its condition.

The Bates-Geers House (aka Geers House) is located close to Plato, Missouri in Texas County. It was constructed around 1840 by Addison Bates. The architectural style is Greek Revival which wraps a two-story building. The foundation is made of sandstone.

Bates was one of the first settlers to land in Texas County from North Carolina in the 1830s. He constructed a small sawmill on Paddy Creek that was still there in 1889. It was the first mill to process lumber in the Texas County forests to go to locations as far as Springfield, Missouri. The house represented the success of Addison Bates.

At some point, the house was sold to William and Mary Roby, whose family name is associated with the town of Roby in Missouri. While they lived in the house, it was supposedly used as a stagecoach stop.

As the war was coming close to an end, John Geers, who was a soldier from Illinois, was part of the Union Army sent over to suppress a band of Bushwackers that were operating in the area. Geers appreciated the countryside and the Bates house which also happened to be for sale. At the end of the war, he purchased the house and the land in 1872.

Geers's family lived on the property for years. When he died in 1932, his son, Charles along with his wife, Rose, ultimately purchased the property.

When you look at the image, you wonder if it's too late for restoration or renovation. The stonework on the chimneys during the time it was built is interesting and amazing because it has conquered time.

Bates was one of the early settlers in Texas County, Mo., and owned a sawmill. Bates was from the south and he constructed a home unsurpassed in the hills in its day, modeling it after the colonial plantation homes of his home. (Source.)

Below is a short video from four years ago by Nathan Freeman displaying the house and as you will see, there is a lot of damage to the house. The video, while drone made, is very good in presenting the condition of the house.

