Kansas City, MO

For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipe

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaDwp_0iIGMzbU00
This is one of my favorite cakes I made with the help of my daughter.Source: author.

I’m ready to share my recipe now, so get your pen and paper ready

As a side gig to my full-time job in a law firm, I made a lot of wedding and occasional cakes for years. The cake pictured above is one of my favorites because it involved a lot of time and art, and the room that had accents of gold highlighted the cake. The venue was the President's Hotel (nka Hilton President Kansas City). Edible paint was used for all the designs and I had a talented daughter to help me create this beautiful cake. Beco Flowers grace the base of the cake.

I’ve always said frosting makes a cake taste good or better. Without good-tasting frosting, disappointment on the palate happens no matter how good the cake is.

Since my attention started leaning towards a passion to be a writer, I cut down on making wedding cakes. But my daughter and my first granddaughter have the creative baking trait. Four generations of baking began with my dad. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNDym_0iIGMzbU00
My dad ca. 1955.Source: author.

Buttercream Frosting

I make what I call batches of frosting. For example, two batches including decorating can take care of a half-sheet size cake. One batch can decorate two dozen cupcakes or one 8-inch two-layer cake. 

It takes experience to know how much you need and for what size. Generally, I don’t go heavy on the frosting for two reasons. It’s high in calories and you don’t need a lot to compliment a cake. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGKiT_0iIGMzbU00
I set this wedding cake up at Mission Hills Country Club.Source: author.

Recipe for one batch of frosting

Note: Butter tends to melt in warmer temperatures so you’ll want to keep the frosted cake in a well-air-conditioned space or refrigerator. If it sits out in the heat too long, it will get very soft. That’s why I use a brand listed below plus it’s lower in calories and non-dairy. 

Some people make buttercream with only butter flavoring and Crisco shortening. I cut the Crisco way down and started adding the butter substitute below. My thought has always been, nobody wants to solely taste the shortening aftertaste in a frosting. The only time I use real unsalted butter is when I make Italian Buttercream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfVp2_0iIGMzbU00
Another one of my favorite cakes made for a friend.Source: author.

Ingredients for one batch

  • One bag of powdered sugar

Note: some powdered sugar brands may leave a grainy or gritty taste in your mouth. Make sure your powdered sugar is made from cane sugar.

Beet sugar simply doesn’t dissolve as fast into the mixture as the traditional cane sugar does. (Source.)
  • Half & Half Cream
  • Two sticks of I Can’t Believe it’s Not Butter (this is dairy free and made from plant-based oils)
  • 1/4 cup Crisco shortening
  • 1 tsp. clear vanilla flavoring
  • 1 tsp. clear butter flavoring
  • 1 tsp. clear almond flavoring

Note: You can get the flavorings at your local cake supply shop or local hobby store that furnishes baking supplies. If you live in Missouri or Kansas, go to Baker’s Rack. It’s well-stocked and organized. 

Directions:

First, make sure all your refrigerator items are entirely at room temperature. You also want to make your frosting in a cool room. Humidity will affect the consistency of the frosting.

At medium to high speed, mix your two sticks of butter and Crisco until it’s well-blended. Start adding powdered sugar and alternate it with the cream at low to medium speed. You want it to be smooth, not clumpy and dry. If you think it needs more cream, add more. If you accidentally added too much cream, just add more powdered sugar. Then add your flavorings at low speed.  

The smoother your frosting is, the easier it is to manipulate when frosting cake. If it’s too thick, it’s harder to frost your cake without making your cake crumble especially when frosting a chocolate cake. Spread it on smooth and it will dry to perfection. Note: it’s also easier to frost your cake if you apply a crumb coat first. Then, refrigerate for a brief period before applying your final coat.

You can also make your frosting in advance which I recommend especially if you’re making a large cake. You can store it for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. Let it rest at room temperature before use. I’ve also run it at low speed in the mixer before applying to the cake.

As you gain experience making frosting, you will establish for yourself what your favorite ingredients are.

The below video is a good example of how to fill your layers, crumb coat them, and then put on your final layer of frosting. When you crumb coat a cake, you’re just locking in all the crumbs with a fine layer of frosting so they don’t resurface in your final layer of frosting. 

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Buttercream Frosting# Recipe for Buttercream# Wedding cakes

Comments / 11

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
9322 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Burfordville, MO

The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri

Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouth

Elbow Chocolates.Photo via Facebook. Sometimes we might consume a piece of chocolate that satisfies a craving. Most likely, we all have our favorites at the top of the list. For me, it’s Christopher Elbow Chocolates.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, MO

The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable home

Lewis Shaw Coleman House, Aurora, Missouri.Johnston9494, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Aurora, Missouri is a small city but history strong. The Lewis Shaw Coleman House on East College Street in Aurora, Missouri is one of four structures in Lawrence County listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also the only one that's a private residence. The architectural style is American Craftsman.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparition

Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City. Photo by poster in August 2006.Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Hotel Muehlebach goes back decades. It’s part of Kansas City Marriott Downtown today.

Read full story
Ozark, MO

The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history too

Christian County Courthouse (2015).Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District surrounds portions around the courthouse square in Ozark, Missouri. The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 2009.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic Places

Exterior of El Torreon Ballroom.Image via KCUrbanCore via Twitter. From dancing to skating to top concert performers, this historic venue lives. The old El Torreon Ballroom is now part of the National Register of Historic Places as of January 3, 2022. This building located at 3101 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri is definitely historic.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City

Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesaler

Historic Jenkins Music Building in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Jenkins Music Company Building (a/k/a J.W. Jenkins and Son Music Company) is located at 1217-1223 Walnut Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It's also within the Kansas City Power and Light District.

Read full story
Branson, MO

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.

Read full story
3 comments
Doniphan, MO

The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history

Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
8 comments
Kansas City, MO

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.

Read full story
8 comments
Kansas City, MO

Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator

James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War II

Kansas City Garment District at 8th and Bank St.Paul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Kansas City's ‘Garment District’ buildings are over 100 years old. The Garment District was spread from 6th to 11th Streets and Wyandotte to Washington Streets in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The country's first suburban outdoor shopping district was Kansas City's Country Club Plaza built 100 years ago

Country Club Plaza (view from 47th Street), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Country Club Plaza showed its face in 1923. Honestly, I don’t recall the first time I saw the Plaza after my family moved to Kansas City. I do know I was a teenager and I remember being amazed by the annual lighting of the Christmas lights across every single building.

Read full story
4 comments
Joplin, MO

The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building

St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building nka Frisco Apartments.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1913, a nine-story train station and office building was constructed for the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad at 605 Main Street in Joplin, Missouri. Historically known as the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building, it was also called the Frisco Building.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House

Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.

Read full story
Kansas State

Pizza has been around forever before front door delivery service and spread in the US with cheese and all the toppings

Home-made Neapolitan-style pizza with cheese and toppings.igorovsyannykov, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Isn't pizza the fast meal you go for during a football game, a child's birthday party, or a convenient option for an evening meal? Writing about it makes me wish I had a slice.

Read full story
Hartville, MO

The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri

Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy