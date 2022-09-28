Kansas City, MO

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFcWO_0iCZNjpu00
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.

The park also houses the outdoor Starlight Theatre, Swope Soccer Village sports complex that's a very nice facility containing several soccer fields, Battle of Westport Museum, and Lakeside Nature Center.

Swope Park ranks #61 out of the top 100 city parks in the U.S. sitting on a total of 1,805 acres.

There are numerous nature centers in the State of Missouri, and Swope Park has one of them. It's operated by Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department, and it also performs wildlife rehabilitation.

Swope Park Memorial Golf Course and Heart of America Golf Course

Designed in 1934 by legendary architect A.W. Tillinghast, Swope Memorial Golf Course was once the home of the PGA Tour's Kansas City Open (1949), making it the only public course in the area to have hosted a PGA Tour event. (Source.)

Swope Park includes the Heart of America Golf Course which includes two 9-hole courses and is touted to be one of the largest urban parks in the country. Here, you'll find the River Course and the Rock Course.

In 1949, Swope Memorial Golf Course hosted the Kansas City Open Invitational of the PGA Tour. In 1953, it hosted the United Golf Association National Championship. It was designed by Albert Warren "Tillie" Tillinghast (b. May 7, 1876, d. May 19, 1942) who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u21c1_0iCZNjpu00
Famous golf course architect A. W. Tillinghast in 1909, near the beginning of his design career."Hazard" of American Golfer, Inc., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Battle of Westport Museum & Visitor Center

This facility provides information regarding the 1864 Battle of Westport. Civil war buffs will appreciate the visit. This battle is said to have been the largest American Civil War fought west of the Mississippi River. The museum and visitor center is located at 6601 Swope Pkwy. in Kansas City. The museum is open April through October on Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 pm.

Kansas City Zoo is over 100 years old

The Kansas City Zoo opened on 202 acres in 1909. It's located at 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. In 2023, a new aquarium will be opening. You can even rent the zoo for an evening, birthdays, or a wedding event. Halloween events are usually scheduled during the month of October.

The African Sky Safari ski lift is a fun experience and of course, children still love the Kansas City Zoo Train.

The Kansas City Zoo is home to more than 1,700 animals, representing more than 200 species. (Source.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ekxk5_0iCZNjpu00
African Sky Safari, a modified ski lift, at Kansas City Zoo, Missouri.KCZooFan from Olathe, KS, U.S.A, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Lakeside Nature Center

The Lakeside Nature Center is located at 4701 E. Gregory Blvd. in Swope Park. Here, you can learn more about the local native wildlife. Learn about birds of prey, snakes, amphibians, turtles, fish, and invertebrates.

Lakeside Nature Center has the second largest wildlife rehabilitation program in the state and is the only one in Missouri to combine wildlife rehabilitation with extensive environmental education programming. (Source.)

Starlight Theatre

If you like live performances and plays, you'll enjoy the Starlight Theatre. I've seen concerts and plays here and the experiences were wonderful.

This venue is a popular outdoor theatre that has presented Broadway shows. Starlight Theatre dates back to 1925. While summer is over, you can still catch an event. Click here to see the calendar.

And while there were once 38 other self-producing outdoor theatres in the U.S., today only three remain, making Starlight a landmark not just for Kansas City, but also the whole country. (Source.)

Thanks for reading! In case you're wondering, the largest city park in the U.S. is Chugach State Park in Anchorage, Alaska which covers over 464,318 acres.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical Park# Kansas City MO# Swope Park# Golf Courses# Starlight Theatre

Comments / 7

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
9184 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparition

Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City. Photo by poster in August 2006.Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Hotel Muehlebach goes back decades. It’s part of Kansas City Marriott Downtown today.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipe

This is one of my favorite cakes I made with the help of my daughter.Source: author. I’m ready to share my recipe now, so get your pen and paper ready. As a side gig to my full-time job in a law firm, I made a lot of wedding and occasional cakes for years. The cake pictured above is one of my favorites because it involved a lot of time and art, and the room that had accents of gold highlighted the cake. The venue was the President's Hotel (nka Hilton President Kansas City). Edible paint was used for all the designs and I had a talented daughter to help me create this beautiful cake. Beco Flowers grace the base of the cake.

Read full story
5 comments
Ozark, MO

The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history too

Christian County Courthouse (2015).Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District surrounds portions around the courthouse square in Ozark, Missouri. The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 2009.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic Places

Exterior of El Torreon Ballroom.Image via KCUrbanCore via Twitter. From dancing to skating to top concert performers, this historic venue lives. The old El Torreon Ballroom is now part of the National Register of Historic Places as of January 3, 2022. This building located at 3101 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri is definitely historic.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City

Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesaler

Historic Jenkins Music Building in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Jenkins Music Company Building (a/k/a J.W. Jenkins and Son Music Company) is located at 1217-1223 Walnut Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It's also within the Kansas City Power and Light District.

Read full story
Branson, MO

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.

Read full story
3 comments
Doniphan, MO

The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history

Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
8 comments
Kansas City, MO

Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator

James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War II

Kansas City Garment District at 8th and Bank St.Paul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Kansas City's ‘Garment District’ buildings are over 100 years old. The Garment District was spread from 6th to 11th Streets and Wyandotte to Washington Streets in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The country's first suburban outdoor shopping district was Kansas City's Country Club Plaza built 100 years ago

Country Club Plaza (view from 47th Street), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Country Club Plaza showed its face in 1923. Honestly, I don’t recall the first time I saw the Plaza after my family moved to Kansas City. I do know I was a teenager and I remember being amazed by the annual lighting of the Christmas lights across every single building.

Read full story
4 comments
Joplin, MO

The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building

St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building nka Frisco Apartments.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1913, a nine-story train station and office building was constructed for the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad at 605 Main Street in Joplin, Missouri. Historically known as the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building, it was also called the Frisco Building.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House

Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.

Read full story
Kansas State

Pizza has been around forever before front door delivery service and spread in the US with cheese and all the toppings

Home-made Neapolitan-style pizza with cheese and toppings.igorovsyannykov, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Isn't pizza the fast meal you go for during a football game, a child's birthday party, or a convenient option for an evening meal? Writing about it makes me wish I had a slice.

Read full story
Hartville, MO

The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri

Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.

Read full story
Harrisonville, MO

The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District

Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detective

Seal of the United States Department of Justice.U.S. government, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As reported by The Kansas City Star on September 19, 2022, as well as other media including The Washington Post, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is going to be investigating the employment practices at the Kansas City Police Department.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014

Argyle building (center) taken Sept. 16, 2022.Source: author. In 2005, the Argyle Building in Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places. This building was built in 1906 and architect, Louis Curtiss, had designed it to be 4-stories tall. The architectural design is the Early Commerical style.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019

ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy