The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri

The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.

Vernacular architecture can be defined as a type of local or regional construction, using traditional materials and resources from the area where the building is located. (Source.)

The below image is an example of a central passage house floorplan. Essentially, there are two rooms on either side of a large passageway.

Floorplan of a central passage house. User:Altairisfar, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Kelton House has two stories and the architectural design is the Late Victorian style. Another contributing building on the historic property is a smokehouse. In 1983, the Kelton House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The site of the house is also the location of where the 1863 Battle of Hartville was fought.

During the mid-1890s, the house was renovated to a larger size. When it was converted to a bed and breakfast, minimal alterations were made to the integrity of the house.

Hartville was established in 1841 and is the county seat of Wright County. According to the 2020 census, the population was 594. There isn't an abundance of county records due to damage to the courthouse during the Civil War, and in 1897 when there was a fire.

Moses Kelton and other owners of the house

In 1895, Moses Kelton landed in Hartville and built a store and a home for his family. In 1901, their property was sold. In 1902, the property was acquired by Joe S. Lathrom who became the Recorder of Deeds and an officer of the Bank of Hartville. Lathrom and his family lived in the home for 10 years.

In 1912, the house was obtained by Roy E. Curtis. He was successful in the community. He and his wife lived in the home until the 1930s when they relocated to Lebanon, Missouri. The house had different owners who either lived on the property or didn't.

In 1982, new owners restored the home into a bed and breakfast. It is unknown if the home still serves as a bed and breakfast. From a 2017 image of the home on Google Maps, the home appears to need some external restoration.

The previous owners through the 1930s seemed to have had some "financial and social importance in the community." With some imagination, you can see how this home appeared in the early days. According to the National Registration of Historic Places Nomination Form, the address of the home isn't for publication.

Click here to view pictures of the home.

Thanks for reading! Keeping history alive!