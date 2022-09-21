Harrisonville, MO

The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9ZdW_0i4iMUSM00
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.

Some of the notable buildings include:

  • Cass County Courthouse (1897)
  • Wooldridge Building (before 1885)
  • Emmons Building/Bowman Building (1887)
  • Evans Building (1890)
  • White Motor Company (c. 1930-1934)
  • Stephen Stuart "Racket" Store (c. 1903-1908)
  • First National Bank of Harrisonville (c. 1886-1891; 1920; 1980s alterations), and
  • Deacon Building (1892)

The historic district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. The Cass County Courthouse pictured above was designed by architect, Walter C. Root (b.Dec.8, 1859, d.June 26, 1925). One of Root's significant works is also Dyche Hall located on the University of Kansas campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrdTy_0i4iMUSM00
Circa 1902 photograph of Kansas City architect Walter C. Root.D. P. Thomson, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The historic district consists of four total blocks of commercial buildings with parts of the historic district including five more city blocks. These buildings face the courthouse square. Of interest is that some of the historic district is on original plat of the town of Harrisonville.

The construction of the courthouse located at 100 West Wall Street was completed in 1897. The courthouse features the old clock tower. Harrisonville is about 38 miles from Kansas City.

The Cass County Courthouse, the predominant feature of the district, is situated on the highest elevation of the original town of Harrisonville. (Source.)

The courthouse is three stories tall. The architectural design is the Italian Renaissance style with some Italian Villa elements. The appearance of the first story is rusticated. There are modern aluminum doors at the main entranceway.

Cass County

Cass County is located in western Missouri. According to the 2020 census records, the population was 107,824. There is a portion of Cass County that contains part of Kansas City and is considered part of the Kansas City Metropolitan area and the county seat is Harrisonville.

Interestingly, when the county was established in 1834, it used to be known as Van Buren County. It was renamed in 1849 after Michigan U.S.Senator Lewis Cass. Cass is the namesake for other counties in Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, and Indiana.

Harrisonville is the county seat of Cass County. A portion of Kansas City, Missouri is in the county which might explain why the county is considered part of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

The town of Harrisonville was named in honor of Albert J. Harrison who was one of the first two U.S. Congressional representatives elected from the state of Missouri.

Thanks for reading!

# Historic District# Cass County MO# Harrisonville MO# Cass County Courthouse

