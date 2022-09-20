The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detective

Seal of the United States Department of Justice. U.S. government, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

As reported by The Kansas City Star on September 19, 2022, as well as other media including The Washington Post, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is going to be investigating the employment practices at the Kansas City Police Department.

The investigation will determine if racial discrimination was being practiced. Of course, this subject is going to be a highlighted topic of discussion in media outlets because if it's true, it's significant. It's also embarrassing when any topic associated with a city or state you live in is nationally reported.

The announcement comes after The Kansas City Star published a series of stories examining allegations of racism and harassment within the city’s police force. The newspaper found that the number of Black officers was lower than it had been decades ago, that Black officers were disproportionately disciplined by KCPD, and at least 18 officers had left because of racism over a 15-year period. (Source.)

It's not just Kansas City

A similar investigation was launched in July 2022 by the DOJ of the Maryland State Police Department. "'Discrimination has no place in any workplace, and especially in law enforcement agencies,' said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division." (Source.)

The news about the KCPD came on the heels of learning that a former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was indicted on September 15, 2022. In the DOJ's press release, it read in part,

A federal grand jury in Topeka, Kansas, returned a six-count indictment, unsealed today, charging former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective Roger Golubski with federal civil rights crimes for sexually assaulting two victims while acting under color of law. (Source.)

The charges against Golubski in the press release were uncomfortable to read. On September 19, 2022, the court granted the 69-year-old accused of six federal felony charges a pretrial release.

Any person of authority whether it's a parent, teacher, or law enforcement representative, we have high expectations of them because we look up to them for guidance and protection.

