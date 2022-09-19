Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishing

Lake Taneycomo as seen from an observation point on Route 165. The dam in the background impounds Table Rock Lake. Elkman at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

If you look at the name of this lake closely, you can see it's derived from Taney County, Missouri.

Lake Taneycomo is located in Taney County in the Ozark Mountains. It's a man-made lake originating from the White River and the construction of the Powersite Dam close to Forsyth, Missouri in 1913. This dam was also the first hydroelectric dam in the State of Missouri.

Lake Taneycomo was a warm water lake from 1913 to 1958 which brought tourists to the areas of Branson and Rockaway Beach. After Table Rock Dam was constructed in 1958, the water source to Lake Taneycomo changed from the White River to Table Rock Lake. This also changed the water temperature. This change affected tourism to the beach and tourists started going over to Table Rock Lake and Branson.

The Bridge over Lake Taneycomo between Branson and Hollister, Missouri with Branson Landing in the background. KTrimble at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Even though the temperature of the water changed at Lake Taneycomo, the fishermen were okay with that.

Fishermen found that the icy water of Lake Taneycomo made it one of the top trout fishing lakes in the country and has given Rockaway Beach a new identity, with the largest Brown Trout of World Line Class Record caught in Lake Taneycomo in the summer of 1998. (Source.)

In September 2019, as reported and confirmed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, "Bill Babler of Blue Eye is now the new state-record holder for brown trout after catching a monster 40-pound, 6-ounce fish at Lake Taneycomo Sept. 4 using a pole-and-line." (Source.) A 40-pound fish is huge! Click here to see how big the trout was.

You might want also want to visit the Shepherd of the Hills Trout Hatchery when it's open. According to the hatchery's website, 80% of the rainbow and brown trout production that's raised at the hatchery goes into Lake Taneycomo.

Facilities/features at the trout hatchery include:

[B]oat ramp (onto Lake Taneycomo), picnic areas and a pavilion, hiking trails, 2 viewing blinds, 2 viewing decks, nature center, hatchery tours, and exhibits. (Source.)

You'll want to note that much of the Lake Taneycomo shore is private property. Make sure you're on the state or municipal park areas of public land for shore fishing. There are also trout docks you can check out.

