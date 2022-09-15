Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range

View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain. Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Vast rolling hills

There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.

According to the Geographic Names Information System (GNIs), the actual name of the mountain range is Saint Francois Mountains. The name also was pulled from the St. Francis River. The name of the river was also spelled François. In the early part of the 20th century, the river's name was changed to Francis.

Missouri state parks

Below are some state parks that are located in this area:

Part of the Ozark Trail goes through parts of the St. Francois Mountains. The Missouri Department of Conservation has some public lands that are accessible to the public for recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hiking, and hunting.

The mountain range

There are several mountains that are part of this range. They're listed below.

Taum Sauk Mountain

Bell Mountain

Buford Mountain

Proffit Mountain

Pilot Knob

Hughes Mountain

Goggin Mountain

Lead Hill Mountain

Taum Sauk Mountain is the highest peak. It's also the highest point in Missouri.

Mina Sauk Falls, the highest waterfall in Missouri. Located at Taum Sauk Mountain State Park. Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons,

Volcanic and intrusive activity formed the St. Francois Mountains about 1.485 billion years ago. In geology, an intrusive rock is an igneous rock that's formed from magma that forces into the older rocks in the Earth's crust. Of interest, the St. Francois Mountains are older than the Appalachians and the Rocky Mountains.

In 2009 this was the state’s largest designated natural area and probably its most rugged. This natural area had its origins 1.5 billion years ago as a landscape of volcanoes surrounded by a shallow sea. The dominant rocks strewn across this area are rhyolite, formed from magma that extruded onto the surface as a lava flow a long time ago. (Source.)

Thanks for reading!