The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color inside

Richard Bolling Federal Building at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. U.S. General Services Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

One of the federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri is the Richard Bolling Federal Building located at 601 East 12th Street. This building is a United States federal building that's in the Central Business District. Construction of this building was completed in 1965 and it was named after Congressman Richard Walker Bolling in 1994. In 2021, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

(6) The term “Federal building” means any building to be constructed by, or for the use of, any Federal agency. Such term shall include buildings built for the purpose of being leased by a Federal agency, and privatized military housing. (Source: 42 U.S. Code § 6832 - Definitions)

This 18-story building is owned and operated by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The design and construction occurred between 1961 and 1967. There are several other government buildings in the area, which include those at the city, state, and federal levels.

The architectural design of the Richard Bolling Federal Office Building has been referred to as Modern architecture (Sixties Modern). The modern movement was taking place between about 1940 and 1970.

Brief history

After World War II, as the world was growing and changing including the federal government, there was a need for federal buildings for federal employees.

Architectural designs of buildings were also changing. Building materials could be mass-produced and the advancement of technology gave architects ways to come up with more cost-efficient ideas. The architecture was less ornate than it had been in the past.

Construction for the Richard Bolling Federal Office Building began in 1962. It rests on two blocks and consists of a very tall office building, a lower building, and an attached parking garage. The landscaping is also part of the external aesthetics.

The building was named after Congressman Richard Bolling. Congressman Bolling was in office from 1949 to 1983 representing Missouri's 5th congressional district.

The main tenants of the building are the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers.

Side view of the Richard Bolling Federal Building. Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The building has a fire-proof steel frame. A checkerboard pattern is reflected with tinted grey glass panes and aluminum panels. Some renovations within the building were completed in 2003. GSA began a 10-year renovation project in 2002 to cost $250 million.

This project was a four-phase interior and exterior building renovation, and was part of the GSA Design Excellence Program. The Richard Bolling Federal Building was originally built in 1965 and is a 1,200,000-square-foot building located in downtown Kansas City. JE Dunn led the construction on this renovation project. (Source.)

In 2004, the Honor Award from the Kansas City chapter of the American Institute of Architects was given to BNIM Architects, along with J.E. Dunn Construction, for the renovations and alterations.

