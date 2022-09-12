Mark Twain Lake and Mark Twain State Park will take you back into the wonders of nature

Mark Twain Lake and Dam on the Salt River in Ralls County, Missouri. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, photographer unknown, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

An inviting view of nature and the water of a lake create a relaxing atmosphere.

Mark Twain Lake could satisfy the atmosphere you're looking for. It's located in the Salt River Hills and about 25 miles from Hannibal Missouri. It's also part of Mark Twain State Park. Some of the activities include boating, camping, fishing, and hunting. There are also areas for swimming or you can go for a hike or picnic.

If you're an avid fisherman, you'll appreciate knowing that catfish, bass, and crappie are at this lake. The area around the lake promises to be peaceful and serene. It offers the wonders of nature with its streams, forests, and woods.

Mark Twain Lake

This lake was created by the Clarence Cannon Dam (f/k/a Joanna Dam). It was named after Samuel Clemsen's pen name, Mark Twain. The state park surrounding the area of the lake carries his name too. Nearby is the uninhabited village of Florida where Mark Twain was born. When he was born, Florida was on the bank of the Salt River.

Three campgrounds boast shaded full hookup and electrical sites. The 18, 600 acres of water has a reputation as a great crappie and bass lake. (Source.)

Clarence Cannon Dam

The dam was first proposed in 1937 as a solution to Salt River flooding. With the Flood Control Act of October 1962, the project was approved. With the completion of the dam, there were benefits for Northeast Missouri. Aside from flood control, there is water supply, recreation, hydroelectricity, and fish and wildlife conservation.

The dam's hydroelectric power plant is capable of producing enough power to supply a town of 20,000 people.

U.S. House of Representative Clarence Cannon was a longtime supporter of the dam's project. After he died in 1964, the dam which was previously named Joanna Dam, had its name changed to honor him.

Crigler Mound Group

To the north of the small village of Florida is an old group of prehistoric burial mounds. It's referred to as the Crigler Mound Group. This archaeological site has been designated as a historic site.

These seven mounds are on a hilltop north of the Salt River bed. The group of mounds is in and around Crigler Cemetery. There haven't been any artifacts or bones found. Due to its archaeological value, the Crigler Mount Group was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 21, 1969.

Below is a video that shows the Crigler Cemetery and briefly discusses the Crigler Mount Group.

Thank you for reading.