Clearwater Lake in Missouri offers several options for those who like to be outdoors

Canoes on the Black River in Missouri near Lesterville. Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Clearwater Lake is a reservoir on the Black River. It's located six miles from Piedmont, Missouri. Clearwater Lake is used by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers for flood control in the White and lower Mississippi River Basins.

The Clearwater Lake Dam opened in 1948 and while it wasn't intended for outdoor sports, it now includes boating, swimming, camping, fishing, and hunting options.

The lake is a 1,650-acre reservoir. There is a boat ramp and the area around the lake is nearly surrounded by the Clearwater Conservation Area.

Map of the Rivers of Missouri — and of adjoining states in the south-central U.S. Kmusser, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

Clearwater Lake is noted for the grandeur of its hills, natural springs, and splendid beauty. Trails and a watchable wildlife area are a sightseer's delight. The shoreline is studded with picturesque bluffs covered with sweet william, indented bays, and coves. Experienced sportsmen and beginners take advantage of the excellent fishing opportunities. (Source.)

Clearwater Lake is a two-hour drive south of St. Louis. There are campgrounds near the lake, namely Piedmont Park and River Road Park. Clearwater Lake is said to be a wilderness lake due to the fact there aren't a lot of private boat docks and there are undeveloped shorelines to check out.

There are also items you can rent such as boats, canoes, and kayaks. It's a good size lake for recreational purposes as well as accommodating fishing boats.

Bluff View Park, Piedmont Park, Webb Creek Park, and the Highway K Park all have campgrounds with picnic areas and swimming beaches. Marinas and public boat ramps are also available in the parks. (Source.)

If you're an avid fisherman, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the following fish can be found at this lake:

White Bass

Catfish

Crappie

Black Bass

Click here to find out information about Free Fishing Days.

"Spotted bass in the lake have been surveyed at over 17 inches are present and the Department of Conservation suggests locating these big fish along the bluff banks in this scenic Lake."

Thanks for reading!