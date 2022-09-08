Saint Charles, MO

Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic site

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJZMi_0hnA2OJo00
First Missouri State Capitol Building is in St. Charles, Missouri.Smallbones, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

From 1821 to 1826, the building pictured above was the First Missouri State Capitol Building and it's a state historic site. The property is now state-owned. There's a lot of history to discover in St. Charles, Missouri, and this building is a part of it.

Legislative matters were held in these connected buildings while the permanent capitol was being planned and constructed in Jefferson City. These buildings represent the Federal-style of architecture and they were restored from 1961 to 1971.

This building is also part of the St. Charles Historic District within the Riverfront neighborhood. The state acquired this property in 1960. In 1969, it was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior.

There are four connected brick buildings on this property that was constructed on stone foundations.

Missouri's first seat of government

Prior to the seat of government being transferred to Jefferson City, it was located in a red brick building in St. Charles, Missouri. It's uncertain when the connected buildings were constructed but had to be before 1821 when it was used.

The second floor was used for state government activities. The owners of the buildings had stores on the first floor.

Visitors can learn about the site's history from people dressed in period clothing, and you can even participate in available activities that are particular to that period of time.

Interestingly, each of the four buildings was individually owned by Chauncey Shephard, Ruluff Peck, and Charles Peck. Ruluff had a hardware store and the residence of his building on the first floor. Charles had a dry goods store and his residence likewise on the first floor of the building he was in.

Upon St. Charles being selected as the site for the state capitol, the owners listed above offered the second floors of their buildings for legislative chambers. Also, those same floors were used by the St. Charles County Court, the County Circuit Court, and the Superior Court.

Originally, areas behind the buildings contained stables, gardens, toilets and wells. Recent extensive archaeological investigations have produced two cistern wells, one small rock-laid well, and several rock foundations of early out-buildings. (Source.)

Click here for images of the historic site. The First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 S. Main St. in St. Charles, Missouri.

Thanks for reading. Keeping history alive.

# Historic Places# St Charles MO# Missouri First Capitol# NRHP Listed

