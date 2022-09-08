Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoors

Smithville Lake - Clay County Parks. Facebook.

Whether you live in Missouri or not, if you're traveling through the state, there's no shortage of lakes to visit. Smithville Lake is one of those lakes and it's just 20 miles outside of Kansas City.

Smithville Lake is a 7,200-acre reservoir on the Little Platte River located in Clay County. There is so much you can do at this lake with your family. Some of the options available to you are listed below:

Camping

Fishing

Golfing

Two Beaches for swimming

Trails for Hiking

Hunting

Smithville Lake is a beautiful place to go to for the day whether you plan to hike, picnic, or take a ride on a boat. You can even get away from the city for the weekend to go camping. I've seen several sailboats out on the lake in the past. I know people who have gone camping there for the weekend. I've been fishing there also and it brought back memories of watching my dad fish for trout when we lived in Idaho.

Smith's Fork Campground is a full service, family friendly campground at the Smithville Lake dam. With easy access to fishing, hiking trails, and outdoor adventure. (Source.)

Because Smithville Lake is so close to Kansas City, it gets a lot of visitors. The Paradise Pointe Golf Complex offers two public 18-hole golf courses with views of the lake in the background including a glimpse or two of deer.

Lower portion of Smithville Lake. The dam is the flat area in the upper left. Unknown author, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The lake has 5,000 acres of public land and 175 miles of shoreline. It was built by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Smithville is a trophy largemouth bass fishery thanks to stocking efforts, but anglers can also catch crappie, catfish and occasional walleye. Spinner baits during the spawn with a transition to finesse techniques further offshore during the summer heat can yield good catching results. (Source.)

In the spring and fall, the rocky shoreline provides a good place for those to set up a spot for fishing.

In 1965, the dam was authorized. In 1972, the construction began and took five years to complete. The dam is operated and owned by the Corps of Engineers. The Jerry L. Litton Visitor Center is by the dam.

The lake provides water supply to Smithville, and a reserved portion of water supply is for Plattsburg, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Thanks for reading.