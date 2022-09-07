The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success

Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri. Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County

This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).

Bilby moved to northwest Missouri in 1832. He bought 26,000 acres of land. It was written back in 1919 in The Haileyville Herald that when he died at the age of 87, he was allegedly the largest single landowner in the United States. Bilby and his wife, Margaret, had four children, a daughter, and three sons.

The Bilby Ranch was headquartered in Quitman, Missouri. The ranch had one of the largest livestock operations in the country by 1900 as well as being the second largest ranch in the country too in the late 1800s to early 1900s. It remained a cattle operation until 1936 as it was also impacted by the Great Depression.

Margaret M. Bilby and John S. Bilby. (Image is cropped.) Find a grave.

Bilby's large land operation stretched from Missouri into Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico.

In 1887, due to a cattle dispute, a consolidated legal matter was held in what was called at that time the circuit court of the United States for the Western District of Missouri. Click here to read about that case. Bilby was the defendant and the defense won.

Eventually, the ranch collapsed and Bilby was left with his home in Quitman. His death was caused by being struck by a train.

John Silker Bilby killed when train he was loading cattle on at Catoosa, Indian Territory, backed over him. He was survived by three sons to carry on his immense fortune in land and oil. (Source.)

Bilby was killed instantly while loading hogs into a car. When stepping from behind a box car, he was struck by an oncoming passenger train. Some suspected partly due to his age that he didn’t hear the train. He didn’t have a chance to get off the tracks.

The State of Missouri acquired some of the land

The State of Missouri acquired 5,030 acres of land around Quitman in 1989 to form the Bilby Ranch Conservation Area. This tract of land is so large that it’s managed for a wide range of game and non-game wildlife species.

The area features 150 acres of surface water, including 110-acre Bilby Ranch Lake and many smaller ponds. (Source.)

The Bilby Ranch Lake

The lake can be accessed from a boat ramp off Highway 46. Some of the fish that can be found in the lake include largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, bluegill, and the occasional walleye from previous stockings.

It’s said not to overlook this lake if you have a passion to go fishing. They have had some fish in the area lakes to be as long as 18 inches. A fishing dock and fishing cleaning station are available.

The O Bar O Ranch in Texas

The nucleus of the O Bar O Ranch in Kent County became the property of Bert Wallace, a grandson of John S. Bilby, who in turn passed it on to his son, Bilby Wallace. In 1990 the ranch was owned and operated by Wallace heirs. (Source.)

At the time of Bilby’s death, it was also reported by The Haileyville Herald on December 4, 1919, that Bilby owned over 1 million acres of land. He had holdings of 45,000 acres in Oklahoma and 15,000 acres in Texas.

Although Bilby was aging, he was an active farmer. He lived between Catoosa and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. At that time, his estate was estimated at $5,000,000. He is buried at the IOOF Cemetery which is also referred to as Odd Fellows Cemetery, Old Quitman Cemetery, or Quitman Cemetery Old in Quitman, Missouri inside Nodaway County.

Thanks for reading. Keeping history alive.