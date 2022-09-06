The Davis Memorial completed in 1934 at a Hiawatha, Kansas cemetery is more interesting than odd

Davis Memorial in Mount Hope Cemetery at eastern edge of Hiawatha, Kansas. Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The first and only time I saw the Davis Memorial was well over a decade ago. This memorial is located at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, Kansas. It's worth the stop to see a topic of discussion up close.

In 1878, John Milburn Davis who was born in Kentucky traveled to Brown County, Kansas with others. When Davis met his future wife, Sarah, they lived on 260 acres after marrying. They didn't have children and were hard workers who saved money. In 1915, they moved to Hiawatha.

After Davis lost his wife, Sarah, in 1930, he had this memorial built in her honor. In 1934, it was finished. As you can see in the image, there are several statues involved in this memorial. The architect was Horace England Co.

The statues are carved from Italian marble. The 11 statues are life-sized and very detailed. The cost then was about $200,000 which would be close to $3,548,216 today! While Davis was spending that kind of money during the Great Depression, this was causing people in the community where he lived to be very critical. Today, however, many tourists go to see the memorial.

When Sarah died, Davis started spending his money. He didn't want an ordinary grave marker for his wife. He started building this large memorial.

As the memorial grew, so did the dismay of townspeople. Hiawatha was without a hospital and swimming pool. Community leaders wanted Davis to underwrite these projects -- and they told him so. He ignored their requests. (Source.)

People were unaware that Davis did give a lot of money away to the needy. People might not have talked about how he was selfish with his money if they knew this. Isn’t it true that regardless of what you say or don’t say, do or don’t do, people talk anyway?

Davis kept watch over the memorial through the 1940s. When he died in 1947, at age 92, he was buried under the marble canopy next to Sarah. Not too many people went to his funeral. Allegedly, the minister scolded citizens for not "accepting the memorial-builder as he was." That and, "All of us have peculiarities."

Despite discussions over whether Davis should have built the memorial or not distracted by my own personal thoughts. I think the memorial is interesting. All the statues reflect a series of stages in the lives of Davis and his wife which made it more interesting.

Some said Davis may not have had his wife up on a pedestal. Some speculated he wanted to make sure Sarah's family didn't inherit any money. And he was resented by the town too. It was his money though.

In the 1990s, in one of the stages of life scenes, Davis and his wife are kneeling. Someone vandalized the statue of Davis by decapitating it. The head of the statue still has a $10,000 reward.

It's been 88 years since the memorial was completed and 75 years since Davis died. Thousands of people have come to the cemetery to gaze upon the marble statues which bring some economic value to Hiawatha. Maybe, too, that was part of Davis' plan.

The town eventually got what it needed and whether the memorial may not have been what they asked for, the benefits of a tourist attraction were indirectly given.

On August 29, 1977, this memorial was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Thanks for reading.