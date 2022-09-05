The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city

A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge. Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.

Hannibal Bridge

The 153-year-old Hannibal Bridge helped make Kansas City, Missouri an important rail center. It was the first rail crossing over the Missouri River. With increased train traffic, the Union Depot was constructed. The Union Depot came before Union Station was built.

Construction of the bridge began after the end of the Civil War and took almost two years to complete. Kansas City's population started to increase after this bridge was completed.

The designer of the bridge was Octave Chanute. He also designed the Kansas City Stockyards.

During the next four years, Chanute was in charge of building four railroad lines in Kansas. One of these lines would go through a town that would be formed and named after him in 1873, Chanute, Kansas. (Source.)

It cost $1 million to build the bridge which was built by the Keystone Bridge Company. Since it was originally built for the Hannibal & St. Joseph Railroad, it's been called the Hannibal Bridge.

Part of the bridge was damaged by a tornado in 1886. Later, the Second Hannibal Bridge was constructed and opened in 1917. The bridge is owned and maintained by the BNSF Railway and carries two tracks.

Postcard depicting Hannibal Bridge in 1908. Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Heart of America Bridge

The Heart of America Bridge also takes automobile travelers across the Missouri River to and from downtown Kansas City. This roadway includes Route 9 travelers. This bridge was open for use in 1987..

Heart of America Bridge (2013). Nikky from Seattle, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 2010, for northbound travelers, a path was added for walkers and bicyclists. This also represented a first for pedestrians to get over the Missouri River in Kansas City. It was engineered by Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company.

The walking and bicycling separate path on the Heart of America Bridge. MoBikeFed, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Interestingly, the Heartland Bridge that sits east of the ASB (Arlington-Swift-Burlington) Bridge for rail was built to replace the vehicular deck on the ASB Bridge, the latter of which is owned by the BNSF Railway.

Christopher S. Bond Bridge

Some people refer to this cable-stayed bridge as the new Paseo Bridge because the bridge replaced the old Paseo Bridge. The highways carried over this bridge include Interstate-29, Interstate-35, and U.S. Highway 71. This bridge opened in 2010 and replaced the Paseo Bridge. It's also named after former Missouri Governor Christopher "Kit" Bond who was also a U.S. Senator.

Christopher S. Bond Bridge opened in 2010. Todd Wade, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The sky-high, “delta-shaped” pylon stretches 316 feet above the river, making the bridge the tallest in Missouri. You just can’t miss it. Newcomers or visitors to Kansas City should definitely view the bridge from the riverfront at night, when it’s all aglow. (Source.)

Once this bridge was opened, the old Paseo Bridge was taken down. The designer of the bridge was Bradley Touchstone of the DodStone Group in Florida.

John Jordan “Buck” O'Neil Memorial Bridge (aka the Broadway Bridge)

This bridge was previously named the Broadway Bridge and opened in September 1956. This triple arch bridge used to be a toll bridge until 1991.

This bridge replaced the Second Hannibal Bridge and provides convenient access to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport or to Riverside, Missouri. It also carries U.S. Route 169. In 2016, it was renamed after Kansas City Monarchs player Buck O'Neil. It's also being replaced.

Prior to the building of this bridge, the Second Hannibal Bridge functioned as a double-deck bridge with rail traffic at the bottom and vehicular traffic at the top. The vehicle deck from the Second Hannibal Bridge was removed in 1956 after the formerly named Broadway Bridge was opened.

Crews are building a new Buck O’Neil Bridge to replace the current bridge over the Missouri River. The new bridge is expected to cost nearly $220 million and will be completed by 2024. (Source.)

Thanks for reading.