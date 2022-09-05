Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places

The Thias House was listed on the NRHP in 1984. Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Founded in 1839, Washington is the largest city located in Franklin County, Missouri. The 2020 Census recorded the population as 14,500.

Washington has more than 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and six nationally listed Historic Districts. Recently, four civic groups joined forces to save the second oldest building on Main Street, built in 1856, from demolition. It has been renovated and is being adaptively reused as meeting and office space and the site of a Farmers’ Market and Outdoor Civic Center. (Source: Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.)

This city was named after George Washington. In its very early days, it was referred to as the St. John Meyer's Settlement and the San Juan del Misuri fort was there from 1796 to 1803. The town was laid out in 1827 and lots began to sell in 1829. If a buyer could build a house, the price of the land was waived but the house had to be built within two years. This was a strong incentive for settlers. By 1833, German families began moving here.

From the early 1800s, the community was served by ferryboats. In 1936, a bridge was constructed. By 1855, the Pacific Railroad laid track through the city. The first Busch Beer was bottled in a brewery in Washington by "German immigrants Fred Gersie and brothers John Baptiste and Henry Busch, the brewery grew to become the largest brewery in the city and operated until 1953."

Brehe Farmstead Historic District. Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Brehe Farmstead Historic District aka Fairview Stock Farm is part of a national historic district. Pictured above is a two-story farmhouse that was built in 1869. Also on the property is a brick smokehouse built around 1865 and a milk house constructed around 1930. In 2000, this was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

The Henry Degen House pictured below was also listed on the NRHP in 2000. This one-and-a-half-story house was built around 1873. This is a brick structure that is on a stone foundation.

The Henry Degen House. Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Casper Kruse House a/k/a Wilhelmina Stumpe House pictured below was also added to the NRHP in 2000. This house was constructed around 1868. It's also a one-and-a-half-story brick dwelling on a stone foundation. There's a two-story brick smokehouse on the property that is a contributing element to the historic value.

Casper Kruse House. Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

If you're ever in Washington, Missouri, you could probably drive around the city finding hundreds of historical locations. Located by the Missouri River, the sunset is mirrored in the water.

